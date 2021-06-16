Network Slicing Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Product Launch, 2028

Global Network Slicing Market Forecast to 2028 offers readers a complete overview of the Network Slicing industry by evaluating current and future market dynamics along with scope of the study. The report analyzes the Network Slicing market on a global and regional scale to provide fruitful insights to key companies and manufacturers to assist them in capitalize on the potential investment and growth opportunities expected to arise in the business sphere over the forecast period. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research including journals, press releases, magazines, and other official documents to provide accurate insights into key aspects of the Network Slicing market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to established businesses and new entrant to assist them in overcoming industry barriers and fortify their base in the industry.

Key companies operating in the market: Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Intel (US), Cisco (US), ZTE (China), SK Telecom(South Korea), Affirmed Networks (US), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), and Mavenir (US)

Implementation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Real time surveillance Network function Virtualization

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Professional Managed

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Software defined network (SDN) Cloud radio access network



Market Segmentation by Region:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional analysis covers in-depth assessment of import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, current and emerging trends, market share, market size, market growth, revenue growth, and strategic initiatives taken by key players in each region. It also provides details about the key factors influencing the market growth in the region such as government regulations, reimbursement scenarios, technological developments, and research and development activities. This provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make strategic business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.

Key Aspects of the Report:

The Network slicing market is forecasted to grow from USD 14.43 billion in 2018 to USD 43.24 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the Increasing demand for fast speed and wider network coverage, acceptance of broadband over mobile networks.

The high demand for broadband over mobile networks and growing need of fast speed and wider network coverage are the factors forecasted to drive the market. However, the low penetration of 5G may act as the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Based on implementation, the market is segmented as Real time surveillance and Network function virtualization. Network function virtualization is forecasted to be a faster growing implementation type in this market, because of its reduced power efficiency feature and enhanced physical space.

Based on service, the market is segmented as professionals and managed. Network slicing market operates by slicing a physical network into several logical networks. Network slicing supports the real-time services for application by using the same physical network. Along with network slicing, other network resources can efficiently be allocated to logical network slices accordingly to maintain the required quality of service (QoS).

Based on type, the market is segmented as Software defined network and Cloud radio access. The software defined Network (SDN) is forecasted bring highest CAGR of 18.6 %. Software Defined Network (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) technologies are believed to play an important role in the Network slicing market.

