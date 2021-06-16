Agritourism Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Regional Forecast to 2027

The global agritourism market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Agritourism Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Direct-market, Education & Experience, and Event & Recreation), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/agritourism-market-103297

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other agritourism market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the prominent companies operating in the global Agritourism Market. They are as follows:

Liberty Hill Farm – United States

Harvest Travel International – United States

Farm to Farm International – New Zealand

STAR Destinations – United States

Stita Group – United Kingdom

Select Holidays – Canada

Agritours Canada Inc. – Canada

Kisima Safaris – Kenya

Field Farm Tours Limited – United Kingdom

Greenmount Travel – Australia

Segments-

Direct-market Agritourism Segment to Gain from Rising Sales of Farm Products

In terms of type, the direct-market segment generated 36.06% in terms of agritourism market share. This growth is attributable to the rising government investments to enhance the agricultural economy. The agencies are aiming to surge sales of farm products to achieve their goals. Many tourists admiring the rural lifestyle are seeking to purchase authentic farm products and services while visiting the farms. It would further help in augmenting the economy of farmers. Since the past few years, several farm owners have been offering a wide range of vegetables, fruits, and other farm-grown products to tourists. This factor would also contribute to the growth of this segment in the coming years.

View press release for more information @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-agritourism-market-10108

Regional Analysis for Agritourism Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Agritourism Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Agritourism Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Agritourism Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

http://gunjanhinge0310.affiliatblogger.com/52057752/makeup-market-growth-size-share-demand-trends-and-forecasts-to-2027

https://blogfreely.net/gunjanhinge/makeup-market-growth-size-share-demand-trends-and-forecasts-to-2027

http://gunjanhinge0310.diowebhost.com/55744839/makeup-market-growth-size-share-demand-trends-and-forecasts-to-2027

https://gunjanhinge0310.bluxeblog.com/32208486/makeup-market-growth-size-share-demand-trends-and-forecasts-to-2027

http://gunjanhinge0310.free-blogz.com/48165322/makeup-market-growth-size-share-demand-trends-and-forecasts-to-2027

http://gunjanhinge0310.imblogs.net/50853088/makeup-market-growth-size-share-demand-trends-and-forecasts-to-2027

http://gunjanhinge0310.aioblogs.com/54798140/makeup-market-growth-size-share-demand-trends-and-forecasts-to-2027

http://gunjanhinge0310.collectblogs.com/47098308/makeup-market-growth-size-share-demand-trends-and-forecasts-to-2027

http://gunjanhinge0310.pages10.com/Makeup-Market-Growth-Size-Share-Demand-Trends-and-Forecasts-to-2027-37138518

http://gunjanhinge0310.onesmablog.com/Makeup-Market-Growth-Size-Share-Demand-Trends-and-Forecasts-to-2027-38730310

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245