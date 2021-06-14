Digestive Health Market to Increase Radically; Inflated Demand for Dietary Supplements to Spur Lucrative Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global “digestive health market” size is expected to reach USD 71.95 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding the prominence of dietary supplements, probiotics, and functional will have a tremendous impact on the the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Digestive Health Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ingredient Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Digestive Enzymes/Food Enzymes, and Others), By Product Type (Functional Foods & Beverages, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

The market size stood at USD 37.93 billion in 2019. The coronavirus incident has caused massive loss and disruption to various industries across the globe. We understand that this health disaster has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling, and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future. The current pandemic of Covid-19 has made a catastrophic impact on the world.

Most businesses are shut as a result of the increasing COVID-19 cases. The healthcare industry is facing shortage of medical aid as there are not enough beds to suffice the needs of the increasing number of patients. The world economy is fluctuating as most businesses are at a halt and the ones running from the vicinity of their homes are barely able to manage revenue. Special reports on various markets affected by the coronavirus pandemic are provided by Fortune Business Insights. These reports will help visualize the current situation and what strategies can be adopted to help the market gain momentum in the coming years.

Market Driver :

Heavy R&D Investments by Industry Players to Incite Development

The growing concerns regarding gut health among consumers have impelled manufacturers to invest heavily in research and development of digestive health products. According to a large-scale multinational research study conducted in 2020, more than 40% of the people worldwide have functional gastrointestinal disorders, affecting the quality of life and healthcare use. Thus, the surging demand for natural and safe products will create opportunities for the digestive health industry. Furthermore, the development of innovative products by key players can have an exceptional effect on the market. For instance, in November 2020, Beroni Group, an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise, announced a new product Beilemei in China. It is a probiotic health product aimed at modulating the balance of human intestinal flora.

Surging Demand for Health Productsto Boost Business Amid COVID-19

The market has faced limitations due to the disruption caused by COVID-19 in the logistics and supply chain. However, the demand for functional products has remained steady throughout the epidemic. The prominent companies operating in the market focus on their distribution network and production lines to cater to consumers’ demands. According to Yakult U.S.A. Inc.’s annual report, in their overseas food and beverage business, average daily sales rose by 1.6% from the prior year to 31,624 bottles in 2020. Moreover, the growing cognizance about dietary supplements and healthy products will subsequently uplift the digestive health market growth during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Food & Beverage and Supplements Report 2020, almost one-third of consumers consume more supplements (31%), functional foods, or beverages (29%).

