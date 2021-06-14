Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market to Gain from Rising Utilization in Healthcare Industry, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”plastic injection molding for medical device market” is set to gain momentum from its ever-increasing usage in various manufacturing processes in the healthcare industry. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Drug Delivery Products, Package & Containers, Diagnostic Test Kits, Surgical Consumables, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that plastic injection molding for medical devices are utilized to produce laboratory equipment, test tubes, beakers, and other medical components.

Regional Analysis:

The global plastic injection molding for medical device market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe dominated the global market in 2019, owing to the rise in R&D of the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements imposed by the U.S government in manufacturing of the products is responsible for increased sales of medically graded products. Asia Pacific is likely to witness higher CAGR in the market owing to setup of manufacturing plants in the region to raise the market potential. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to register a comparatively lower CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

What Does This Report Contain?

The market for plastic injection molding for medical device comprises regulatory firms, processors, and raw material suppliers present in the supply chain. We have used both primary and secondary research to obtain quantitative and qualitative data about the supply and demand sides. We have also analyzed competitive developments, such as collaborations, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and agreements. Lastly, the report includes profiles of the reputed companies and the strategies adopted by them to surge sales.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Research and Development Activities to Boost Growth

The high demand for plastic-based products for propelling the research and development activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is set to bolster the plastic injection molding for medical device market growth in the near future. Also, plastic injection molding for medical devices are cost-effective, which, in turn, make them very popular in multiple industries. However, the process of setting up a system or a factory to manufacture plastic injection molding for medical devices involves high cost spending. It may hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

Stringent Government Norms to Favor Growth in North America and Europe

Geographically, Europe and North America were in the dominant positions in 2019 by procuring significant plastic injection molding for medical device market share. This growth is attributable to the increasing research and development in the pharmaceutical industry. Besides, the U.S. government has implemented strict laws and norms for manufacturers of these products. It would also surge the sales of medically graded products in the coming years. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to exhibit a considerable CAGR owing to the presence of numerous manufacturing plants in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Mergers & Acquisitions to Gain a Competitive Edge

The global market for plastic injection molding for medical device houses numerous prominent companies that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge through mergers and acquisitions. Below are the two significant industry developments:

January 2020 : Comar and iMARK Molding signed a new agreement to provide better service to the medical device industry. It would enable both companies to deliver premium-quality custom plastic molding and engineering to clients.

: Comar and iMARK Molding signed a new agreement to provide better service to the medical device industry. It would enable both companies to deliver premium-quality custom plastic molding and engineering to clients. February 2017: Kohlberg & Company LLC acquired Pexco LLC specializing in the manufacturing of plastics. This new deal would help the former to strengthen its position.

A list of all the renowned plastic injection molding for medical device manufacturers operating in the global market:

Stack Plastics

SEA-LECT PLASTICS CORPORATION

SMC Plastics Ltd.

BD

Teleflex Incorporated

R. Bard

Braun

PCE Inc.

Other prominent companies

What are the key segments in the market?

GlobalPlastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Segmentation :

By Product

Drug Delivery Products

Package & Containers

Diagnostic Test Kits

Surgical Consumables

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global plastic injection molding for medical device Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

