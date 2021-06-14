Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market 2021: boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2024
Summary
“Permanent Magnet Motor Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Permanent Magnet Motor market […]
“Permanent Magnet Motor Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Permanent Magnet Motor market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Energy Segment to Hold Significant Share
The two fastest-growing means of producing electricity are the solar and wind energy sectors. According to Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), 2016 was another strong year for the global wind industry, with annual installations reaching more than 50 GW. It did not match the record-breaking installations witnessed in 2015, when the annual market crossed the 60 GW mark for the first time.
In 2016, new investments in clean energy fell to USD 287.5 billion, 18% lower, when compared to the record investment of USD 348.5 billion, in 2015. According to BNEF, Asia-Pacific (specifically China) alone accounted for USD 135 billion or almost 47% of the total global investments in clean energy, during 2016.
The global production at the end of 2016 was 486.8 GW, representing a cumulative market growth of more than 12%. The 23.4 GW in new installations, in China, powered this growth. Overall, the global wind power industry installed 54.6 GW, in 2016.
North America to Witness Significant Growth
established a new renewable energy milestone in 2017. For the first time, wind and solar energy accounted for a significant portion of all electricity generation, with wind comprising 8%, and solar coming in at 2%. However, hydroelectric power still held the dominant share in the region.
In 2016, US wind installations totaled over 82 GW. Wind surpassed traditional hydropower generation to become the largest source of renewable electric power.
In Canada, around 700 MW of new wind capacity was installed, and with a total of 12 GW installed capacity, became the eighth-largest market, globally.
The increasing market demand spurred greater diversification within the sector in the United States, in 2016, with over 31 models on the market from 18 different brands, including the RE100 members, General Motors, and BMW. This is expected to boost the growth of the PMM market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Permanent Magnet Motor market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Permanent Magnet Motor market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Permanent Magnet Motor market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Permanent Magnet Motor market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Permanent Magnet Motor market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Permanent Magnet Motor ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Permanent Magnet Motor market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Permanent Magnet Motor space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Permanent Magnet Motor market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Permanent Magnet Motor Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Permanent Magnet Motor market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Permanent Magnet Motor market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Permanent Magnet Motor market trends that influence the global Permanent Magnet Motor market
Detailed TOC of Permanent Magnet Motor Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Motor Efficiency Due to Permanent Magnets
4.3.2 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles
4.3.3 Rising Demand for Permanent Magnet Motor (PMM) in the Industrial Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Diminishing Availability of Rare-earth Metals
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Direct Current Motor
5.1.2 Alternating Current Motor
5.2 By Magnetic Material Type
5.2.1 Ferrite
5.2.2 Neodymium
5.2.3 Samarium Cobalt
5.2.4 Other Magnetic Material Types
5.3 By End-User Vertical
5.3.1 Automotive
5.3.2 General Industrial
5.3.3 Energy
5.3.4 Water and Wastewater Management
5.3.5 Mining, and Oil and Gas
5.3.6 Aerospace and Defense
5.3.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Rockwell Automation
6.1.2 Siemens AG
6.1.3 Franklin Electric Company Inc.
6.1.4 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
6.1.5 Baldor Electric Company Inc.
6.1.6 Toshiba Corporation
6.1.7 Ametek Inc.
6.1.8 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd
6.1.9 Autotrol Corporation
6.1.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.1.11 Danaher Corporation
6.1.12 Emerson Industrial Automation
6.1.13 Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA
6.1.14 Aerotech Corporation
6.1.15 Crouzet Automatismes SAS
6.1.16 Buhler Motors GmbH
6.1.17 ABB Limited
6.1.18 Nider Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
