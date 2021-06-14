Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Intelligent Motor Control Center market” and its expanding nature. The Intelligent Motor Control Center market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Intelligent Motor Control Center market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Intelligent Motor Control Center market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Intelligent Motor Control Center market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Intelligent Motor Control Center market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Intelligent Motor Control Center market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Intelligent Motor Control Center market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Intelligent Motor Control Center market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Intelligent Motor Control Center market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Intelligent Motor Control Center market players

Key Market Trends:

Automotive End-User to Account for Significant Share

IMCC finds applications in the manufacturing plants of automotive and other transport vehicles, such as ships and railway carriages. IMCC demand in vehicle manufacturing is expected to increase at a steady pace, particularly in Germany, United States, and Japan, owing to the presence of a robust automotive manufacturing sector and higher penetration of industrial automation.

Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA) reported that the total number of cars produced in 2016 amounted to 94,976,569 units. The growing demand for automobiles is expected to continue over and beyond the forecast period, which will, in turn, create a demand for effective manufacturing equipment and technologies.

Automakers like Toyota, Mazda, BMW, etc. are expanding their operations across North America, and Asian regions can be potential buyers of IMCC over the forecast period.

North America to Account for Major Share

The North American market is a relatively mature market, but still presents ample opportunities for the implementation of new technologies, such as IMCC. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that nearly half of the electricity used by the US manufacturers was for operating machinery, of which machine drives (motors) consumed the most.

Such estimates determine the need for efficient motor control systems. Connected manufacturing units in the region support the adoption of IMCC, as a better alternative for reduced energy consumption. The oil & gas industry is expected to be the most prominent end-user in the North American market

IMCCs are predominantly used in the renewable energy industry. Tax incentives have been implemented to encourage the growth of wind energy in the region. In 2016, the wind workforce grew by about 32% emphasizing the growth of this form, in energy production

The US Energy Information Administration estimated that in 2017, the chemical industry was the largest industrial consumer of energy. The chemical industry, along with refining and mining industry, accounted for about 58% of the total US industrial sector energy. Such statistics indicate the scope for the adoption of IMCC, in order to reduce energy consumption.

It is estimated that about 77% of the energy generated in Canada is from renewable energy sources and nuclear energy combined. This percentage is expected to grow over the coming years, owing to the environmental regulations against the use of fossil fuels. The extensive use of electrical enclosures in hydraulic and solar grids is expected to drive the market forward in this region.

Study objectives of Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Intelligent Motor Control Center market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Intelligent Motor Control Center market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Intelligent Motor Control Center market trends that influence the global Intelligent Motor Control Center market

Detailed TOC of Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Level of Industrial Automation

4.3.2 Wide Range of Benefits Offered by Intelligent MCCs over Traditional MCCs

4.3.3 Increased Focus on Developing an Efficient Manufacturing/Production Processes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Costlier Product Implementation due to Hidden Costs in Equipment Installation

4.4.2 Increase in the Use of Switchgears in Medium-voltage Segment

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Operating Voltage

5.1.1 Low-voltage Intelligent MCCs

5.1.2 Medium-voltage Intelligent MCCs

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Chemicals/Petrochemicals

5.2.3 Food and Beverage

5.2.4 Mining and Metals

5.2.5 Pulp and Paper

5.2.6 Power Generation

5.2.7 Oil and Gas

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries (Cement Manufacturing, Wastewater Management)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.2 Eaton Corporation

6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.4 ABB Limited

6.1.5 Siemens AG

6.1.6 Larson & Turbo Limited

6.1.7 General Electric Co.

6.1.8 Technical Control Systems Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

