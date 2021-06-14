Global Smart Mining Market Driving Factors, 2021 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

“Smart Mining Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Smart Mining market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Importance of Data Management and Analysis

Data management and analysis in the current market landscape has evolved to be of vital importance across different industries. Implementation of connected and automated systems, in order to harness artificial intelligence and utilize the mine’s idle data to make mines smarter for geological modeling and planning, is a recent trend in the industry.

Globally, mines are facing digital effectiveness as one of the major risks, and are thus making significant IT investments to increase their falling productivity. According to a McKinsey study, owing to inefficient systems, the mining industry recorded a fall of 3.5% in productivity.

Data from different deployed systems is being centralized to ensure effectiveness and productivity, thus eliminating the need for complicated manual systems. For instance, the Australian iron ore miner, CITIC Pacific Mining is utilizing SAP Vehicle Insights, a monitoring tool for light vehicles. While the tool provides basic logging and trafficking of the company’s assets, it is also helping the company realize the additional benefits (a quick ROI).

The growing adoption of technology in the mining industry is in its nascent stage, there are certain enhancements required in the areas of storage and management of the security of data being generated. There is a huge growth potential for data management and analytics solutions in the mining industry, as the importance of cross-referencing the data from different departments is increasing, in order to develop holistic data-centric solutions, which can cover the entire operation in the mining location.

North America to Hold Major Share

In North America, the has been witnessing an economic dislocation with regard to its mining industry (especially coal mining), due to political sensitivity. This has led to plant idling and workforce reductions in these mines, which has been a challenging factor for the smart mining market. Dynamic regulations in the country, due to the changing political environment, is expected to challenge the position of smart mining system manufacturers. With increasing challenges, such as changing the sociopolitical environment, limited access to capital, rising costs, and resource nationalism, the industry in the region is seeking new ways to overcome these challenges. Smart mining initiatives by various major companies are expected to play a crucial role in overcoming the aforementioned challenges.

Market Overview:

The global smart mining market was valued at 5.68 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period. The exponential decline in the required human effort for mechanical applications, through automation, add toward establishing an enhanced performance management solution in asset management solutions.

Rising pressure due to increasing productivity demands and cost reductions has embarked upon changes in the basic infrastructure, processes, and technology in the mining industry.

Factors, such as increased focus on safety and health for the workforce, stringent regulations, rapid adoption of IoT solutions, and rise in adoption of autonomous equipment, have also boosted the overall market growth.

The increasing penetration of advanced technology in the industry is projected to cut down significant workforce costs for the end users, and hence result in considerable cost optimization. Key Manufacturers Like

Cisco Systems Inc.

Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd

SAP SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Komatsu Mining Corporation (Joy Global)

Symboticware Inc.

ABB Ltd

Trimble Inc.

IBM Corporation

Atlas Copco

Outotec OYJ

Hexagon AB

Intellisense.IO