Worldwide Robotics Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Market Overview:

The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Robotics market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Service Robotics to Register Highest Growth

Factors like the aging population and shortages of healthcare workers is driving the demand for assistive technology robots. Companies like KUKA(healthcare subsidiary Swisslog) are specializing in robots for healthcare applications. For instance, Swisslog’s Relay is designed for inpatient and outpatient services, like the transport of medicines and other hazardous medications, including chemotherapy.

The emergence of robotic technology has transformed the way businesses are carrying out their operations. Moreover, with the proliferation of e-commerce, the need for automated warehouses is increasing. Kiva and Mobile industrial Robots(MiR) are prominent companies among other startups that are innovating in the warehouse robotics space.

Fully automated solutions are providing huge opportunities for warehouse purposes. For instance, MiR’s warehouse robot, MiR 500, a flexible- easy-to-program robots equipped with a laser-scanning technology and lifting capacity of 1,102 lbs and a speed of about 4.5 mph, is designed to automate the transportation of pallets and heavy loads throughout a warehouse. New innovations apart from the laser technologies in warehouse robotics are being led by the startups. For instance, inVia Robotics, a California based startup is developing warehouse cobots, that can work right alongside humans.

Asia -Pacific to Hold Major Share

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to significant adoption of industrial robots throughout the region. China is dominating the regional adoption rate of robotics, owing to the massive deployment in the country’s dominating electronic and automotive manufacturing sector. As these sectors are also developing at a high rate in other economies in the region like India, there is vast potential for growth in the market studied. The regional government is also a major factor for the development of the regional robotics market. For instance, plans to invest in military robotics, and by 2023, the country is preparing to deploy advanced robotic soldiers. Also, a New Delhi-based company is building robots for the Indian Army.

