Global Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Market 2021: boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market” and its expanding nature. The Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market players

Key Market Trends:

Utilities Sector Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Process automation paves the path for digital data and analytics that can reduce power system costs by following means

By reducing operations and maintenance costs

By improving power plant and network efficiency

By reducing unplanned outages and downtime and

By extending the operational lifetime of assets.

The overall savings from these digitally-enabled measures are estimated to be in the order of USD 80 billion per year over 2016-40, or about 5% of total annual power generation costs based on the enhanced global deployment of available digital technologies to all power plants and network infrastructure.

Data centers worldwide consumed around 194 TWh of electricity in 2014, or about 1% of total demand. Although data center workload is estimated to triple by 2020, related energy demand is expected to grow by only 3%, due to continued efficiency gains. This is expected to drive the growth in power generation for meeting the demand from ICT sector.

The evolution of smart grid and a synchronization to match the variable demand for the electricity, between the peak demand period to rest of the period demand, is expected to further create high demand from the energy and utilities sector. Due to the automation of processes and a networked system communication, digitalization can help integrate the renewable energy by enabling grids to match energy demand to times when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining.In the European Union alone, increased storage and digitally-enabled demand response is estimated to reduce curtailment of solar PVs and wind power from 7% in 2017 to 1.6% in 2040, avoiding 30 million tons of CO2 emissions in 2040.

China Expected to Hold a Major Share in Asia Pacific region

Despite China accounting for 25% of the world’s manufacturing activities, its manufacturing productivity is a mere one-fifth of that of developed economies. Companies in the country are, thus, embracing Industry 4.0 to improve productivity. A strong indicator of automation uptake in the country is the 58% increase in robot density in 2017 as compared to 2015. Further, the Chinese government’s programs, such as the Made in China 2025 plan, are promoting the use of R&D in factory automation and technologies and its investments. Also, as most of the automation equipment is imported from Germany and Japan, the ‘Made in China’ initiative aims to expand the country’s domestic production of automation hardware and equipment.

China is the 28th fastest in the world, and has a very high industrial production rate. These factors act as drivers for the automation market in the country. Investments are being planned for aiding the quality of growth, addressing environmental concerns, and reducing overcapacity, for the same. The number of companies deploying factory and process automation technologies and robotics in the country is less when compared to the enormous size of China’s manufacturing base and the number of workers it employs. This trend presents a great opportunity for companies in the industrial automation sector in China.

Automation in the country is also expected to be augmented by the uptake of smart manufacturing. As per the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China is anticipated to initiate 100 smart manufacturing pilot projects in 2018. According to the 13th Five-Year Plan of Smart Manufacturing, China aims to establish its intelligent manufacturing system and complete the key industries’ transformation by 2025.

Study objectives of Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market trends that influence the global Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market

Detailed TOC of Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emphasis on Cost Cutting and Business Process Improvement

4.3.2 Increased Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine- to-Machine Technologies

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce Preventing Enterprises from Full-scale Adoption of Factory Automation

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Field Devices

5.1.1.1 Machine Vision

5.1.1.2 Robotics

5.1.1.3 Sensors

5.1.1.4 Motors and Drives

5.1.1.5 Relays and Switches

5.1.1.6 Other Field Devices

5.1.2 Industrial Control Systems

5.1.2.1 SCADA

5.1.2.2 DCS

5.1.2.3 PLC

5.1.2.4 MES

5.1.2.5 PLM

5.1.2.6 ERP

5.1.2.7 HMI

5.1.2.8 Other Control Systems

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Chemical and Petrochemical

5.2.3 Utility

5.2.4 Pharmaceutical

5.2.5 Food and Beverage

5.2.6 Oil and Gas

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.3 General Electric Co.

6.1.4 ABB Limited

6.1.5 Dassault Systemes SE

6.1.6 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.7 Emerson Electric Company

6.1.8 Autodesk Inc.

6.1.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.1.10 Siemens AG

6.1.11 Aspen Technology Inc

6.1.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.13 Texas Instruments Inc.

6.1.14 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

