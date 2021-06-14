Global Feed Additives Market 2021: Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024
Summary
"Feed Additives Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Feed Additives market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increased Industrial Livestock Production
The demand for food derived from animals across the world has been increasing at a fast pace. The surge in this demand has been fulfilled by commercial livestock production and their associated food chains. According to the World Bank, industrialized meat production is growing six times faster than traditional meat production methods. The meat production industry is witnessing an upward trend during the recent past years, especially, in the developed countries, such as the United States, and an countries with reduced land usage. This boosts the production of livestock as well as meat, which in turn, accelerates the demand for feed additives for feeding the growing livestock population in these countries.
The shift toward meat production industrialization requires a better regulatory framework to protect public health and guarantee high-quality feed additive inputs in animal feeds, to enhance the efficiency of meat production. Feedlot-raised animals are kept indoors for the majority of the year and are given compound feed to enhance their growth and supply them with essential nutrients. This leads to increased demand and consumption of compound feed, thereby, driving the market for feed additives, globally.
Prebiotics is the Fastest Growing Feed Additive
Prebiotics are attracting considerable interest from pet owners, pet food manufacturers, livestock producers, and feed manufacturers. The most common forms of prebiotics are non-digestible oligosaccharides (NDO), including inulin, oligofructose manna oligosaccharides, glucooligosaccharides, and galactooligosaccharides. Organic nature of prebiotics is making them a lucrative option for the industry, as there are no regulations on product addition, and they are more accepted by consumers as safer alternatives. Due to this, the market for prebiotics is the fastest growing as compared to others. Among all the feed prebiotics, inulin is the largest market segment in prebiotics and it has been constantly gaining popularity as a major prebiotic and as a functional fiber in the developed countries, particularly in the EU, due to the ban on antibiotics use in animal feed.
Market Overview:
the Global Feed Additives Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Detailed TOC of Feed Additives Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Additive Type
5.1.1 Antibiotics
5.1.1.1 Tetracyclines
5.1.1.2 Penicillins
5.1.1.3 Other Antibiotics
5.1.2 Vitamins
5.1.2.1 A
5.1.2.2 B
5.1.2.3 C
5.1.2.4 E
5.1.2.5 Other Vitamins
5.1.3 Antioxidants
5.1.3.1 BHA
5.1.3.2 BHT
5.1.3.3 Ethoxyquin
5.1.3.4 Other Antioxidants
5.1.4 Amino Acids
5.1.4.1 Tryptophan
5.1.4.2 Lysine
5.1.4.3 Methionine
5.1.4.4 Threonine
5.1.4.5 Other Amino Acids
5.1.5 Enzymes
5.1.5.1 Carbohydrases
5.1.5.2 Phytases
5.1.5.3 Other Enzymes
5.1.6 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
5.1.6.1 Binders
5.1.6.2 Bio-transformers
5.1.7 Prebiotics
5.1.7.1 Inulin
5.1.7.2 Fructo Oligosaccharides
5.1.7.3 Galacto Oligosaccharides
5.1.7.4 Other Prebiotics
5.1.8 Probiotics
5.1.8.1 Lactobacilli
5.1.8.2 Bifidobacteria
5.1.8.3 Other Probiotics
5.1.9 Flavors and Sweeteners
5.1.9.1 Flavors
5.1.9.2 Sweeteners
5.1.10 Pigments
5.1.10.1 Carotenoids
5.1.10.2 Curcumin and Spurulina
5.1.10.3 Other Pigments
5.1.11 Binders
5.1.11.1 Natural
5.1.11.2 Synthetic
5.1.12 Minerals
5.1.12.1 Micro Minerals
5.1.12.2 Macro Minerals
5.2 Animal Type
5.2.1 Ruminants
5.2.2 Swine
5.2.3 Poultry
5.2.4 Other Animal Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Egypt
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Adisseo SAS
6.2.2 BASF SE
6.2.3 Danisco Animal Nutrition
6.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)
6.2.5 Cargill Inc.
6.2.6 InVivo NSA SA (Neovia)
6.2.7 Kemin Industries Inc.
6.2.8 Nutreco NV
6.2.9 Phibro Animal Health Corp.
6.2.10 Lallemand Inc.
6.2.11 Alltech Inc.
6.2.12 Novozymes AS
6.2.13 Beneo GmbH
6.2.14 Elanco Animal Health
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
