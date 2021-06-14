Global Veterinary Services Market 2021: boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2024
Summary
"Veterinary Services Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more.
“Veterinary Services Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Veterinary Services market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Companion Animal Segment by Animal Type is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
The companion animal segment in the veterinary services market is believed to have the largest market size, and the segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period.
In today’s era, small animal surgery is moving forward, taking advantage of the developments and achievements in human surgery. Cardiovascular operations, tracheal and urethral stenting, advances in surgical oncology, total hip replacement, developments in neurosurgery, and kidney transplantation in cats are among the new modalities. They can be used for small animal patients, in order to provide them advanced veterinary care and to improve their quality of life, as well as increase their life expectancy. The number of dogs and cats euthanized in US shelters, annually, has declined from approximately 2.6 million in 2011 to 1.5 million currently. This decline can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners.
Increased adoption of companion animals as pets in developed regions and increasing awareness regarding pet health are expected to drive the veterinary services market during the forecast period.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the veterinary services market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The is expected to retain its significant market share, owing to factors, such as rising pet adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. Besides, a rise in the prevalence of various animal diseases is identified as a significant driving factor for the market growth. Also, the rising awareness about animal health, favorable and advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, effective initiatives by the government, and rise in pet adoption are some of the other significant factors that are driving the growth of the North American veterinary services market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Veterinary Services market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Veterinary Services market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Veterinary Services market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Veterinary Services?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Veterinary Services market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Veterinary Services space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Veterinary Services market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Veterinary Services Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Veterinary Services Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Veterinary Services market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Veterinary Services market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Veterinary Services market trends that influence the global Veterinary Services market
Detailed TOC of Veterinary Services Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Service
5.1.1 Surgery
5.1.2 Diagnostic Tests and Imaging
5.1.3 Physical Health Monitoring
5.1.4 Other Services (Dental Care, Grooming, Vaccination, Counselling, etc.)
5.2 Animal Type
5.2.1 Companion Animal
5.2.2 Farm Animal
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 CVS Group PLC
6.1.2 Ethos Veterinary Health
6.1.3 Greencross Limited
6.1.4 Idexx laboratories
6.1.5 Mars Inc.
6.1.6 National Veterinary Care Ltd
6.1.7 Patterson Companies Inc.
6.1.8 Pets at Home Group PLC
6.1.9 Animart LLC
6.1.10 Vetronic Services Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
