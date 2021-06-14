Worldwide Pet Food Nutraceutical Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

“Pet Food Nutraceutical Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Pet Food Nutraceutical market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Number of People Adopting Pets

Due to changes in lifestyle, pet humanization is on the rise in different countries. The increasing pet ownership among younger generations, in particular, consumed by social media and adoption of the western lifestyle, is the main driver of the market. Hence, an increasing number of people in the country are treating pets as members of the family. The rise of the middle class and easy access to the internet are a few other drivers contributing significantly to the growth of the market. Urbanization trends in many countries have also contributed to the growth in sales of prepared pet foods, as these products are more convenient and more suitable for the busy lifestyles of urban dwellers. An important part of pet humanization is the safety and nutritional needs of pets, which is also a result of consumers being educated about labeling and the ingredients used in products. Although these extra considerations come at a higher cost, the rise of the middle-class population in the world, coupled with higher disposable income, is contributing to the sales of commercial pet foods, globally.

North America Dominates the Global Market

The North American market is the first respondent to any major global trend or consumer pattern; the high level of market penetration and corresponding infrastructure are cited as reasons for the pioneering attitude. The concept of pet humanization’ is the major trend that is consolidating both the pet care and pet food markets into a sense of overall pet well-being. One significant outcome of this trend is the consumer focus toward nutraceutical foods and remedies from the comfort or treat foods. This focus is well visible in the marketing and new product launches of the major firms.

The is expected to lead the pack, followed by Canada and . The rapid increase in urbanization rates and income levels that are expected of are fuelling the high expectations of the market. The increasing forces of globalization and infrastructure improvement are giving rise to considerable growth in the other regions of North America.

Market Overview:

The global pet food nutraceutical market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, North America was the largest geographic segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 47% of the overall market, while Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing region.

The increasing number of single families, rising animal healthcare costs, aging pet population, and poor outcomes of the use of drugs have led to consumers looking for alternatives in the form of natural and organic products. Supplements are used as alternatives to drugs, by the veterinary community. The addition of active ingredients based on intended functionality is making supplements therapeutic and nutritional treats. Key Manufacturers Like

Kemin Industries

Symrise AG

BASF SE

Roquette Freres

DSM Nutritionals

Darling International Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Nestle SA (Purina Petcare)

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Novotech Nutraceutical

VIT2be