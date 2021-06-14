Global Raw Coffee Beans Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024
Summary
"Raw Coffee Beans Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Raw Coffee Beans market
“Raw Coffee Beans Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Raw Coffee Beans market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Brazil dominates the exports
Brazil accounts for 26% of global raw coffee beans exports. The four types of coffee beans are arabica, robusta, Liberia, excels. Arabica coffee beans are produced more in Brazil and robusta in . There has been an escalation in demand for coffee beans market, as the existence of more number of coffee shop chains in many large populated countries has triggered the consumption of coffee.
Export revenues mainly from coffee have declined over the years in Brazil due to the expansion of other industrial sectors. However, Brazil still continues to be the major market for coffee beans due to already well-established production and export systems of coffee in the country.
Brazil dominates global production
Brazil holds a share of 36% global coffee production followed by and Colombia. The crop first arrived in Brazil in the 18th century and had become the dominant producer of coffee beans. Coffee plantation in Brazil covers about 10,000 square miles. It monopolized the international coffee market and accounts for 80% of the market, it has exported between 32 million and 33 million bags in 2014. Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of coffee beans in the world. It has produced 3,090,000 metric ton and has exported 1,649,487 metric ton. The major countries that import raw coffee beans from Brazil in terms of values, as of 2017, are – US (USD 921,697), Germany (USD 879,183), Italy (USD 491,040), Japan (USD 323,977), among others. The share in the value of US in 2015 is 21.3% and it got reduced to 20% in 2017, Germany has 19% in 2015 and 19.1% in 2017. Brazil is also the second largest consumer of coffee.
Market Overview:
Lastly, the Global Raw Coffee Beans Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license)
