Worldwide Lime Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Key Market Trends:

The Production Analysis of

The major regions producing almost 80% of limes in are Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, and Oaxaca. On the other hand, Veracruz accounts for about 61% of the production of Persian lime and lemons, which are mostly concentrated in the Yucatán Peninsula.Lime production is also impacted by the effect of drug cartels in . When lime prices soar, the extortion of lime farmers by drug cartel members is common. There have been reports of armed cartel members robbing trucks of limes headed to the of America.

Spain dominates the lime market

Spain is the largest lime producing country. Murcia is the country’s largest exporter of this crop.The share of Germany increased +4%, while the share of Poland illustrated negative dynamics of -3%. The geographical proximity and formalized trade route through the Red Sea are the reasons for this growth in trade between these nations.

Market Overview:

The global production of lime is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.76% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Lime is used as an ingredient for the production of citric acid, lime oil, lime juice and other products which are used in the household food items as well as chores. Therefore, the growing demand for the products will eventually increase the demand for lime and as a result the growing interest in health benefits and cleaning applications will be the major force driving the market.

Scope of the Report: