Global Fresh Apples Market 2021: Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Acreage under Apple Cultivation in the US

Due to a surge in the demand for organic fruits, the US fruit companies are increasing acreage in the Washington State, while simultaneously increasing yields through contemporary orchard practices, which include trellis systems, the planting of new varieties, and better bio-controls for pests and diseases. It is expected that, in 2019, Washington would reach another 8,700 acres for organic apple production. The had a total of 146,175 acres in transition to organic in 2018. Also, while has more acres in organic fruit production, the has more productive orchards, delivering higher yields per acre.

Asia Pacific Leads Global Apple Consumption

Asia-Pacific leads the global consumption of fresh apples with a share of 62% of the global market. China is the largest producer and exporter of apples in the world. However, during spring and summer, long periods of heat and drought in northern China resulted in a 5 – 10% drop in apple production in the provinces of Shandong, Hebei, and Liaoning in 2018. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently approved the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to carry out trading of apple futures. There are several reasons for this development, for instance, it is the largest producer of apples, its cold storage facilities are significant and hence, trading is possible, and finally, in China, apple production is carried out primarily by micro-farmers, which results in the frequent fluctuation of apple prices.

Market Overview:

The global production of fresh apples was 77.6 million ton in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.12% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. With adverse weather conditions in , it is expected that future production would come down by a small percentage in the forecast period.

Scope of the Report: