Global Sunflower Meal Market 2021: boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2024

“Sunflower Meal Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Sunflower Meal market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244477

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Sunflower Meal in the Asia-Pacific Region

The increasing imports of sunflower meal in and can be attributed to the increase in the demand for alternative cheap sources of protein-rich feed. The growth in livestock production is expected to create a demand for better feed, as people are highly concerned about quality meat. The Chinese animal feed market is growing rapidly, due to the increasing demand for meat and meat products, especially pork. Over the last decade, the country’s animal feed industry has been witnessing augmenting consolidation.

Dominates the Sunflower Meal Market in Terms of Revenue

The leading producer of sunflower meals in is Ukraine, as it also dominates the production of sunflower seeds. Russia, which ranks second right after Ukraine, produced 4.6 million metric ton during 2017-2018. Sunflower meal consumption in Turkey in 2018 declined to 1.7 million metric ton, due to the increasing utilization of alternatives items, such as dried grains and solubles and corn gluten feed pellets.

Market Overview:

– The global market for sunflower meals was valued at USD 5.2 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6.9 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– In 2018, the sunflower meal market revenue for was the highest, with USD 1.5 million, followed by Asia-Pacific. Globally, the availability and competitiveness of sunflower meal are expected to remain high, and this may limit the growth in feed use of soybean meal, which is nevertheless expected to increase.

Key Manufacturers Like

Archer Daniels Midland

Avril

Bunge

Cargill Inc.

Colorado Mills

Glencore Agriculture

Kernel

Mironivsky Hilboproduct

Optimus Agro