Worldwide Soil Treatment Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Key Market Trends:

Ensured Safety in Food is Driving the Market

Food safety and sustainable agricultural practices are essentially important for developing countries, in the context of evolving trade practices. The presence of pesticide residues and use of hormones, heavy metals, additives, and different antibiotics, to enhance the growth of crops artificially have led to a rising concern among the consumers about food safety. With widespread health hazards and their expensive treatments, safe and sustainable agricultural practices are the need of the hour. Water and soil contaminated with harmful microorganisms, like E.coli and Psuedomonas, dangerous fungal aflatoxins, and neurotoxins enter the food chain and cause serious damage to the health. Every country has set its own regulations and legislation, which are followed to maintain agricultural and environmental safety.

North America and Dominate the Market

The market is dominated by developed countries, like the United States, Canada, and . More than one-fourth of the global market share is covered by the North America region alone. The majority of soil treatment market demand in the region is by the United States, due to its highly evolved and advanced agricultural industry. The market is dominated by developed regions of , like the United Kingdom, Germany, and . Countries, like Spain and Italy, are expected to grow effectively, as they embrace the application of soil treatment products in their fields.

Market Overview:

– The soil treatment market was valued at USD 32.3 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The drivers identified in the market are rising population and shrinking arable land, an increasing number of technological innovations, and ensured safety in food.

– The restraints identified in the market are technical knowledge barriers, stringent regulations, and lack of government supp Key Manufacturers Like

Agraquest Inc.

AMVAC Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

Novozymes A/S

Camson Bio Technologies Ltd

Chemtura Corporation

DowDuPont

Isagro S.P.A

Makhteshim Agan Group

Monsanto Company

Syngenta

SA Lime & Gypsum

Soil Technologies Corp.

Certis USA Llc

Arysta Lifescience Corporation

Agrofill S.R.L.

Arkema S.A.

Ohp Inc.

Solvay S.A.

Terracottem Australasia Pty Ltd

Terramanus Technologies LLC

Kanesho Soil Treatment

Platform Specialty Products

China Shenghua Group Agrochemical Company