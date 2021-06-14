Global Plant Growth Regulators Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Plant Growth Regulators market” and its expanding nature. The Plant Growth Regulators market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Plant Growth Regulators market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Plant Growth Regulators market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Plant Growth Regulators market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Plant Growth Regulators Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Plant Growth Regulators market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

The Plant Growth Regulators Market is Segmented by Type (Cytokinins, Auxins, Gibberlins and Other Types)

The plant growth regulators market is described on the basis of types, crop application, and geography. Among all the growth regulators, cytokinins are widely consumed and accounts for around 40% of the market share. Cytokinins are also the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, as they enhance stress tolerance and stimulate protein synthesis. Auxin is the second-largest segment, and the consumption is expected to expand with demand for medicinal plants and growth in turf and landscaping. Cereals and oilseeds are the major consumers of plant growth regulators, followed by fruits and vegetables, together accounting for 75% of the market share.

Dominates the Market

is the largest market accounting for around 45% of the market share. Growth in consumption of organic food is driving the market in this region. North America is the second-largest market and the market is expected to expand with increased supply of quality products from key players. Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR, due to growth in rate of adoption of sustainable farming and increased organic food consumption. China and are the high growth markets in the region, whereas Southeast Asian countries are the potential markets and Brazil is the major market in South America.

Study objectives of Plant Growth Regulators Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Plant Growth Regulators market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Plant Growth Regulators market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Plant Growth Regulators market trends that influence the global Plant Growth Regulators market

Detailed TOC of Plant Growth Regulators Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.6 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Cytokinins

5.1.2 Auxins

5.1.3 Gibberlins

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Crop-based

5.2.1.1 Grains and Cereals

5.2.1.2 Oilseeds

5.2.1.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.2.2 Non-crop-based

5.2.2.1 Turf and Ornamental Grass

5.2.2.2 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Rest of

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Thailand

5.3.3.5 Australia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BASF SE

6.3.2 Bayer Crop Science

6.3.3 DowDuPont

6.3.4 Crop Care Australia Pty Ltd

6.3.5 Barclay Crop Protection

6.3.6 Sumitomo Chemical Australia Pty Ltd

6.3.7 NuFarm Ltd

6.3.8 Redox Industries ltd

6.3.9 Xinyi (H.K.) Industrial Co. Ltd

6.3.10 Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd

6.3.11 Fine Americas Inc.

6.3.12 Chemtura AgroSolutions

6.3.13 Valent BioSciences Corporation

6.3.14 Hangzhou Tianlong Biotechnology Co. Ltd

6.3.15 Tri-DWARF Industrial Co. Ltd

6.3.16 WinField Solutions LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

