Global Organic Bananas Market 2021: Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Organic Bananas market” and its expanding nature. The Organic Bananas market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Market Dynamics: –

Organic Bananas market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Organic Bananas market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Organic Bananas market have also been involved in the study.

Scope of the Report:

TOC of Organic Bananas Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Organic Bananas market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Organic Bananas Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Organic Bananas market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Organic Bananas market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Organic Bananas market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Organic Bananas market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Organic Bananas market players

Key Market Trends:

Establishment of Fair Trade Forums across Latin America is driving the market

The World Banana Forum partnered with the IDH, a sustainable trade initiative to launch an online portal on sustainable agricultural practices in the organic banana sector. This portal may facilitate the dissemination of information and knowledge, promote the adoption of good practices in the organic banana sector, and increase the access to small producers and all the value chain players.The Latin American Coordination of Banana Unions (COLSIBA) is a Latin American Banana and Agroindustrial Workers’ Union Coordinating body, that works in a unitary, solidary, sustainable, autonomous, and democratic way to strengthen the equity of gender and to fight for social and labor justice of organic banana growers in Latin America.CLAC, with the support of Fairtrade and the Finnish government, developed and implemented a project that is training to improve labor standard compliance and social conformity, in order to contribute to the development of a dignified work environment for growers, based on the fundamentals of fair working conditions on Fairtrade certified plantations and to promote the best labor practices. The 2018 Banana plan focuses on improving the income of producers and workers, while ensuring sustainable production.

Dominican Republic – The Largest Producer of Organic Bananas

The production of organic bananas in the Dominican Republic stood at 267,905.7 metric ton in 2018 and is projected to reach at 363569.5 metric ton by 2024, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.It is estimated that more than 80% of the banana production in the Dominican Republic is certified as organic, representing more than 55% of the world’s organic banana production.

Study objectives of Organic Bananas Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Organic Bananas market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Organic Bananas market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Organic Bananas market trends that influence the global Organic Bananas market

Detailed TOC of Organic Bananas Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Organic Banana Value Chain Overview

4.5.2 Price Markup across Value Chain

4.5.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain

4.6 Commodity Grade Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 Producing Countries

5.1.1.1 Dominican Republic

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.1.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.1.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.1.2 Ecuador

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.2.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.2.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.1.3 Colombia

5.1.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.3.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.3.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.3.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.1.4 Philippines

5.1.1.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.4.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.4.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.4.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.1.5 Honduras

5.1.1.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.5.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.5.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.5.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.1.6 South Africa

5.1.1.6.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.6.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.6.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.6.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.1.7 Peru

5.1.1.7.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.7.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.7.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.7.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.2 Export Markets

5.1.2.1 United States of America

5.1.2.1.1 Consumption Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Imported Grades

5.1.2.1.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.2.2 European Union

5.1.2.2.1 Consumption Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Imported Grades

5.1.2.2.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.2.3 Japan

5.1.2.3.1 Consumption Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Imported Grades

5.1.2.3.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

6 PROCUREMENT REFERENCE MATRIX

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

