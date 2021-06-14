Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market 2021: boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2024
Summary
“Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Nitrogenous Fertilizer market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Urea – The Major Nitrogenous Fertilizer
Urea is the most widely used nitrogenous fertilizer across the world, primarily because of the high nitrogen content (46%). China and are the largest producers and consumers of urea in the world. The major exporters of urea are countries rich in natural gas, especially those in the GCC region. According to the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), the global demand for urea is expected to increase at 1.6% per annum, to reach 188 million metric ton, by 2022, while the supply (effective capacity) may reach 197 million metric ton. Over the course of the forecast period, the regional demand for urea is projected to increase in all regions, except , with Latin America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia being the largest contributors.
Asia-Pacific Dominates the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market
The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share among all regions in the nitrogenous fertilizer market, accounting for 60% of the total global nitrogenous fertilizer usage. China and share the largest consumption share in the Asia-Pacific fertilizer market, with China alone accounting for more than 50% of the consumption in the region.
In 2018, rice production in Asia used the highest quantity of nitrogenous fertilizer, accounting for 35% of the total consumption. Oil palm, the second-largest consumer of nitrogenous fertilizer, accounted for 17% of the total fertilizer consumption. Rice and oil palm production growths are expected to remain robust, driven by population and economic growth in the region.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Nitrogenous Fertilizer market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Nitrogenous Fertilizer market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Nitrogenous Fertilizer market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Nitrogenous Fertilizer market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Nitrogenous Fertilizer market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Nitrogenous Fertilizer ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Nitrogenous Fertilizer market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Nitrogenous Fertilizer space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Nitrogenous Fertilizer market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Nitrogenous Fertilizer market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Nitrogenous Fertilizer market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Nitrogenous Fertilizer market trends that influence the global Nitrogenous Fertilizer market
Detailed TOC of Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Urea
5.1.2 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)
5.1.3 Ammonium Nitrate
5.1.4 Ammonium Sulphate
5.1.5 Ammonia
5.1.6 Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Grains and Cereals
5.2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds
5.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.2.4 Turf and Ornamentals
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Germany
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Yara International
6.3.2 CF Industries Holdings Inc.
6.3.3 PJSC Togliattiazot
6.3.4 Nutrien Inc.
6.3.5 UralChem JSC
6.3.6 OCI NV
6.3.7 Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative
6.3.8 Coromandel International Ltd
6.3.9 EuroChem Group
6.3.10 Koch Industries Inc.
6.3.11 SABIC Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
