Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market 2021: boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2024

Nitrogenous Fertilizer market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Urea – The Major Nitrogenous Fertilizer

Urea is the most widely used nitrogenous fertilizer across the world, primarily because of the high nitrogen content (46%). China and are the largest producers and consumers of urea in the world. The major exporters of urea are countries rich in natural gas, especially those in the GCC region. According to the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), the global demand for urea is expected to increase at 1.6% per annum, to reach 188 million metric ton, by 2022, while the supply (effective capacity) may reach 197 million metric ton. Over the course of the forecast period, the regional demand for urea is projected to increase in all regions, except , with Latin America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia being the largest contributors.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share among all regions in the nitrogenous fertilizer market, accounting for 60% of the total global nitrogenous fertilizer usage. China and share the largest consumption share in the Asia-Pacific fertilizer market, with China alone accounting for more than 50% of the consumption in the region.

In 2018, rice production in Asia used the highest quantity of nitrogenous fertilizer, accounting for 35% of the total consumption. Oil palm, the second-largest consumer of nitrogenous fertilizer, accounted for 17% of the total fertilizer consumption. Rice and oil palm production growths are expected to remain robust, driven by population and economic growth in the region.

Market Overview:

The market for nitrogenous fertilizers was valued at USD 69 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach a value of USD 117.06 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The nitrogenous fertilizer market is expected to gain growth, owing to the rising food demand, due to the increasing population and the government funding for the usage of advanced techniques and fertilizer for high productivity, in order to meet the rising demand. and North America are likely to witness steady growth over the forecast period, due to market saturation, while South America and Africa are predicted to exhibit a high growth in the coming years, owing to huge cultivation of rice, corn, and sugarcane in these regions. Key Manufacturers Like

Yara International

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

PJSC Togliattiazot

Nutrien Inc.

UralChem JSC

OCI NV

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative

Coromandel International Ltd

EuroChem Group

Koch Industries Inc.