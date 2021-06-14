Global Netherlands Floriculture Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

“Netherlands Floriculture Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Netherlands Floriculture market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099084

Key Market Trends:

The Fastest-growing Segment by Flower Type – Cut Flowers, Flower Bulbs and Plants

The increasing number of flower cultivators in developing countries and the shift of wholesalers to these countries act as challenges for the floriculture market in the Netherlands. However, developments in e-commerce are likely to have a positive impact on the floriculture market in the Netherlands, with the opportunity to complete direct sales with the consumers, instead of using an intermediary. The logistical position of the country within and the established international trade links within the flower industry make the core of the flower market in the Netherlands. Countries, like Ecuador, Colombia, Kenya, and Ethiopia, are the leading suppliers of live trees, plants, and flowers to the Netherlands. Kenya is the second-largest importer of flowers in the Netherlands.

Growing Export Potential for Floral Products

The Netherlands is the largest exporter of cut flowers around the world. The export value of fresh cut flowers was valued at more than USD 8,639 million in 2017. The flower market in the Netherlands is a dynamic, fast-growing global industry, defined by three major components, growers, wholesalers, and retailers. The Netherlands is the largest producer for cut flowers, as well as a key importer from developing countries. Apart from being one of the market leaders for cut flowers, the Netherlands is also the main trade hub, especially in the area of Aalsmeer. The major importers of cut flowers from the Netherlands are Germany, the United Kingdom, , and Belgium, importing by value USD 1,207 million, USD 605 million, USD 527 million, and USD 172 million, respectively. $$$$

Market Overview:

The Netherlands floriculture market was valued at USD 3,922.5 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Among the cut flowers, Rosa accounted for the major share of 31.3%, followed by Chrysanthemum with 11.5%, in 2018.

The Netherlands had to deal with a loss of approximately 320 bulb growing companies between 2006 and 2016, which affected the development of competition in the form of other emerging markets. The rise of developing countries as flower growers is a challenge for the flower growing market in the Netherlands, as well as the local economy. Key Manufacturers Like

Player 1

player 2

player 3

.

Scope of the Report: