Worldwide Maize Seed Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Key Market Trends:

Expansion of Area under Maize

The global area harvested under corn has grown at a CAGR of 1.5% during the period 2010-2011 to 2018-19. The corn seed sectors, particularly in South America, are promising regions for growth, with overall growing industrial demand for corn. Consumption is expected to be higher, driven mainly by the demand for animal feed. The use for fuel ethanol is projected to rise quite slowly.

Increasing demand for animal feed is expected to pick up pace in the future, owing to the growing demand, economic growth, rise in income, and increasing demand for livestock and consumer preferences.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific holds a share of 27% in 2018-2019, in terms of global area harvested under corn. In the Asia-Pacific region, corn plays a vital role, especially in animal feed, as well as for food and industrial consumption. For industrial use, corn serves as a feedstock for starches and sugars, which further have wider applications. Government support is further encouraging higher sales of corn seeds in the region, as the governments across the region are supplying the farmers with low-cost and high-quality seeds.

Market Overview:

– Maize or corn (Zea Mays) is the third-largest planted crop, after wheat and rice. The crop is mostly used and traded as a feed crop, but it is also an important food crop. Corn is a versatile cereal crop grown in tropical, subtropical, and temperate regions of the world.

– The maize/corn seed market is projected to record a robust CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

– The analysis indicates that new product launches and product development are the most adopted strategies by major players in the indust Key Manufacturers Like

Advanta Seeds

Bayer CropScience AG

China National Seed

CP Seed

DLF Trifoliu

DowDuPont Inc.

Groupe Limagrain

Hefei Fengbao

ICI Seeds

Nuziveedu Seeds

Pacific Seeds

Syngenta AG. Scope of the Report:

Maize/corn is widely cultivated throughout the world; major producing countries with high demand for corn seeds are the United States, China, Brazil, Argentina, India, , Indonesia, and . The Americas form the largest corn seed market, accounting for nearly 65% of the global market share.

Maize/corn is widely cultivated throughout the world; major producing countries with high demand for corn seeds are the United States, China, Brazil, Argentina, India, , Indonesia, and . The Americas form the largest corn seed market, accounting for nearly 65% of the global market share.