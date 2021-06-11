Computed Tomography Imaging Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Increasing occurrences of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 5.50 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis

The global computed tomography imaging market is expected to reach USD 9.13 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly. Heart disease, cancer, and stroke have been the primary chronic conditions that have had the highest impact on the geriatric population, particularly in high-income countries. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the growing geriatric population is likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Increasing awareness to diagnose disease at an early stage is likely to boost the market demand. Detection of diseases such as cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection diseases, including cardiovascular and musculoskeletal, among others. Identifying likely warning symptoms of diseases and taking rapid measures is necessary for early diagnosis. Greater awareness of probable symptoms of diseases amongst physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers, in addition to the general public, would positively impact the recovery rate and hence would be instrumental in increasing the market demand.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2435

The Computed Tomography Imaging market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Computed Tomography Imaging market. The global Computed Tomography Imaging market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Computed Tomography Imaging Market and profiled in the report are:

Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Koning Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Corporation Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi Healthcare Systems, Neurologica Corporation, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., and Koninklijke Philips NV

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2435

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Computed Tomography Imaging Market Segmentation by Type:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Low-End Slice Technology

Mid-End Slice Technology

High-End Slice Technology

Computed Tomography Imaging Market Segmentation by Application:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations

Ambulatory Imaging Centers

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/computed-tomography-imaging-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Computed Tomography Imaging market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Computed Tomography Imaging industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2435

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Melamine Market Size

Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Market

Optical Coherence Tomography