Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

High incidence of diabetes, increasing geriatric population & continuous technological advancements across the globe are the key factors contributing to high CAGR of Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices market during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 3.45 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 19.2%, Market Trends – Collaborations, technological developments and product launches for precise & non-evasive Glucose monitoring

According to a report by Reports and Data, the Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices market was valued at USD 3.45 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%. Estimating and identifying appropriate blood glucose level in patients through continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices is a vital component of therapy success. Continuous glucose monitoring evolved from enzyme-based electrochemical glucose sensors. It is an instrument with a small sensor attached with a transmitter for daily diabetes management. The Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices aid in better diabetes management by proactively tracking glucose level fluctuations in interstitial fluid as a basis for improving metabolic control. CGM devices help in reducing the risk of hyperglycemia & hypoglycemia.

The global spread of diabetes along with increasing geriatric population and continuous technological advancements have propelled the market growth of the CGM devices. According to the WHO, Diabetes is increasing at an alarming rate in the United States, and nearly 30.3 million people, or 9.4% of the U.S. population, have diabetes. An estimated 23.1 million people – or 7.2% of the population – had diagnosed diabetes. North America accounts for the largest share in the global continuous glucose monitoring devices market due to government initiatives undertaken for prevention of diabetes and treatment support along with the presence of dominant players in this region, technological advancements in the drug discovery procedures, growing rate of obesity in the region, sedentary lifestyle and techno savvy population.

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices market. The global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market and profiled in the report are:

Dexcom, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Inc. Baxter International, Menarini Diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Animas Corporation, and Novo Nordisk A/S, ARKRAY, Inc., Bayer AG, Terumo Medical Corporation, Echo Therapeutics, Inc.; Medtronic PLC; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlySens Incorporated

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation by Type:

By Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) Insulin Pumps Transmitters & receivers Sensors



Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation by Application:

By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) Hospitals Homecare settings Others



Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

