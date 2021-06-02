Banking Smart Cards Market is Booming Worldwide | Gemalto ,Giesecke+Devrient ,IDEMIA

Latest released the research study on Global Banking Smart Cards Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Banking Smart Cards Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Banking Smart Cards. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Gemalto (Netherlands),Giesecke+Devrient (Germany),IDEMIA (France),Visa Inc. (United States),American Express (United States),Mastercard Incorporated (United States),Arm Holdings (United Kingdom),Rambus Incorporated (United States),CardLogix Corporation (United States),HID Global (United States)

Definition:

Banking smart card is a physical electronic authorization device used to control access to a resource. It is typically a plastic card with an embedded integrated circuit. It includes a pattern of metal contacts to electrically connect to the internal chip. It can provide personal identification, authentication, data storage and application processing. It works in zero-error and the life of the card. These cards may also be used as electronic wallets and can be loaded with funds to pay parking meters, vending machines or merchant.

Market Trend:

Market Drivers:

Increase in the Convenience of Banking Transactions

Reduction in Chances of Fraudulence

Increase in Zero Error Functioning

Opportunities:

Growing Banking Sector Worldwide

Technological Advancements in the Banking Process

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness about Banking Smart Card Technology

The Global Banking Smart Cards Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Magnetic Stripe Card, Chip Card, Dual Interface Card, Others), Application (Commercial, Personal, Others), Communication (Contact-based, Contactless)

Market Insights:

On 4th January 2018, Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, has launched the world’s first EMV biometric dual interface payment card for both chip and contactless payments.

Merger Acquisition:

In October 2019, IDEMIA, a French-based firm that specializes in augmented identity, has acquired X-Core Technologies’ metal payment card business and associated patents.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

