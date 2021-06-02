Forklift Truck Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Komastu ,Toyota Industries

Latest released the research study on Global Forklift Truck Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Forklift Truck Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Forklift Truck. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Komastu Ltd. (Japan),Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), KION Group AG (Germany),Hyster-Yale Material handling Inc. (United States),Jungheinrich Group (Germany),Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Corporation (Japan),Crown Equipment Corporation (United Kingdom),The Raymond Corporation (United States), Anhui HELI Co., Ltd (China),Kalmar Global (Finland)

Definition:

A forklift is defined as a powerful tool that is used to lift and move materials over short distances. It is used in various applications such as factories, warehouses, stations, ports, airports, distribution centers and others. It is available in various types such as counterbalance forklift trucks, walkie trucks, reach trucks, off-road forklifts, truck, mounted forklifts, articulated trucks and others.

Market Trend:

Technology Advancement in Electric Forklift

Market Drivers:

In the last few years, there is a significant demand for a forklift truck. For instance, in 2019, as per an article published by World Integrated Trade Solution, shipments of forklift trucks in the APAC region rise from 0.55 million to 0.63 million with an increase of around 13.4%. Therefore, it will drive the market growth.

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Battery-Operated Forklifts

Challenges:

Issue related to High Cost of Battery Operated and Fuel Cell Forklift

The Global Forklift Truck Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Counterbalance Forklift Trucks, Walkie Trucks, Reach Trucks, Off-Road Forklifts, Truck-Mounted Forklifts, Articulated Trucks, Others), Application (Factories, Warehouses, Stations, Ports, Airports, Distribution Centers, Others), Horsepower Capacity (＜150HP, 150-250HP, 251-350HP, 351-450HP, ＞450HP), Engine Capacity (＜4L, 4-6L, 6-8L, ＞8L), Power (Diesel Engine, LP Gas Engine)

Market Insights:

Merger Acquisition:

In June 2016, Kion Group AG (Germany) Company has acquired Dematic (United States) Company, which is an automation provider as well as a specialist in supply chain optimization, by purchasing shares worth more than USD 2.1 billion. Hence, this acquisition will help in strengthening the position of the company.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Forklift Truck Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Forklift Truck market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Forklift Truck Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Forklift Truck

Chapter 4: Presenting the Forklift Truck Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2021-2026

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Forklift Truck market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Forklift Truck Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

