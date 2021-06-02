Ozone Generation Technology Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation ,Absolute Systems

Environmental Consulting ServicesLatest released the research study on Global Ozone Generation Technology Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Ozone Generation Technology Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Ozone Generation Technology. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan),Absolute Systems, Inc. (South Africa),Chemtronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),DEL Ozone (United States),EBARA Technologies, Inc. (United States),ESCO International Ltd. (United States),Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan),International Ozone Technologies Group, Inc. (United States),Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan),Suez SA (France)

Definition:

Ozone is a powerful oxidant more powerful than chlorine. It is generally used to deodorize, Disinfect, decompose and decolorize organic matter in water. It is a very unstable gas and hence should be created near the source of the application. In addition, oxidizing properties can reduce the concentration of iron, manganese, sulfur resulting in a reduction of odor.

Market Trend:

Pathogenic and Waterborne disease elimination due to ozone leads to the adoption of ozone treatment

Market Drivers:

The functionality of ozone over a wide range of water pH levels and rapid reaction with bacteria, viruses, protozoans

No chemical additives in water during ozone treatment

Opportunities:

Production Cost included with Ozone Production have dropped 50% in recent years leading to the Addition of New Players in the Field

Surface Sterilization, Wood pulp Bleaching, Textile Wastewater Treatment are new industries to focus upon with help of Ozone

Challenges:

Ozone Treatment does not provide a Residual Germicidal effect in order to prevent Regrowth

The Global Ozone Generation Technology Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Silent Corona Discharge, Ultra-violet Radiation, Electrolysis, Others), Application (Water Purification, Air Purification, Others), Frequency (Low frequency (50-60 Hz), High Frequency (60-1000 Hz))

Market Insights:

In 2017, Toshiba launches the TGOGS series, a series of ozone generators for industrial use and can be of optimum efficiency in a less bulky package that can be used on large-scale water treatment plants, which also benefits the environment.

Merger Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

