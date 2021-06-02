Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Trends, Growth, Future Demand, Opportunity Assessment and Investment Feasibility Analysis till 2027| Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, Hitachi, Ltd

Latest launched research document on Medical Equipment Maintenance Market study of 350 Pages provides detailed analysis with presentable graphs, charts and tables. This report covers a detailed study of the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2027. The Research Study presents a complete assessment of the Market and highlights future trend, growth factors & drivers, leader’s opinions, facts, and primary validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Medical Equipment Maintenance Forecast till 2027. Medical Equipment Maintenance Report is a comprehensive business study on the current state of industry which analyses innovative strategies for business growth and describes important factors such as top manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is forecasted to grow at 7.6% for 2018-2025 with factors such as slow regulatory procedures and expensive installation stalling the growth of the market in emerging economies.

Medical equipment maintenance market has shown an exceptional penetration in developed economies of North America. Prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure, adoption of advanced technology and rising occurrence of lifestyle related diseases among growing population will drive the market growth.

Rising preference on purchase of refurbished medical equipment’s, increasing investment of the companies in building healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement and rising public-private partnership will likely to accelerate the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing strategies incorporated by various companies and untapped potential among emerging countries will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High initial cost with significant maintenance expenditure along with lack of skilled professional will likely to hamper the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The key strategies incorporated by various companies and untapped potential in emerging countries is providing opportunities for the medical equipment maintenance market.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Medical Equipment Maintenance Market are shown below:

By Device Type (Imaging Equipment, Endoscopic Device, Surgical Instrument, Electro-Medical Equipment, Dental Equipment, Life Support Devices)

By Service Type (Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Operational Maintenance)

By Service Provider (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Independent Service Organizations, In-House Maintenance)

By End User (Private-Sector Organizations, Public-Sector Organizations)

Top Key Manufactures or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Canon Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

Medtronic

Hitachi, Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

HOYA GROUP

….

According to the Regional Segmentation the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

North America dominates the medical equipment maintenance market with the U.S. holding the first position due to rising aging population and growing lifestyle-related diseases, providing access to quality healthcare, well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced technology, and the presence of well-established players, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to growing awareness on the benefits of early disease diagnosis, growing public and private funding for the development of healthcare facilities, increase in government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure & provision of quality care along with the growing medical tourism.

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Scope and Market Size

Medical equipment maintenance market is segmented on the basis of device type, service type, service provider and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on device type, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into imaging equipment, endoscopic device, surgical instrument, electro-medical equipment, dental equipment, life support devices. The imaging equipment is further sub- segmented into advanced imaging modalities and primary imaging modalities. The advanced imaging modalities are further classified into CT, MRI and other advanced medical imaging modalities. The primary imaging modalities are further classified into digital X-ray, ultrasound and other primary medical imaging modalities.

On the basis of service type, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance and operational maintenance.

Based on service provider, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations and in-house maintenance. The original equipment manufacturer is further classified into multi-vendor OEM’s and single-vendor OEM’s.

Medical equipment maintenance market has also been segmented based on the end user into public organizations and private organizations.

