GLOBAL CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT MARKET BOOMING MARKET GROWING BY 2026 WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS COBRA BIOLOGICS LTD, EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC, ABZENA LTD, JHL BIOTECH, INC., CHARLES RIVER, GENSCRIPT, MABPLEX INC,  TRENZYME GMBH

a href=”https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cell-line-development-market”>Global cell line development market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising usage of vaccination globally and increment of patient

Data Bridge Market Research recently published a market study on thecell line development Market. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the market structure. The cell line development Market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Global cell line development market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell line development market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in global cell line development market are ATCC, Syngene, Crown Bioscience Inc., Evotec A.G, Catalent,Inc, LakePharma, Inc., TCG Lifesciences Private Limited., Cobra Biologics Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, Abzena Ltd, JHL Biotech, Inc., Charles River, GenScript, MabPlex Inc, trenzyme GmbH, JSR life Sciences, Cytovance Biologics., General Electric, Lonza, Sartorius AG, Corning Incorporated and others

Market Drivers

Worldwide increasing production of vaccines is driving the market growth

Increasing variety of cancer incidences particularly in developing countries such as India and China is a driver for the market growth

Extension of applications of biotechnology sector is fueling the market growth

Rising demand for organism antibodies in U.S. and Europe is a driver for this market

Advancements of technology in cell line development is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Rough distribution of technology is restraining the growth of the market

Growing concerns associated with the stem cell analysis is hampering the market growth

Lack of clear regulatory guidelines hampers the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Cell Line Development Market

By Product

Reagents and Media

Equipment

Incubators

Centrifuges

Bioreactors

Storage equipment

Microscopes

Biosafety Cabinets

Cell Counters & Viability Analysis Systems

Accessories and Consumables

By Source

Mammalian Cell Line

Non-Mammalian Cell Line

Insects

Amphibians

By Cell Line Type

Recombinant Cell Lines

Hybridomas

Continuous Cell Lines

Primary Cell Lines

By Application

Bio production market

Drug discovery

Vaccines

Toxicity testing

Tissue engineering

Research

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Abcam acquired EdiGene Inc, a giant company that focuses on evolving genome editing technologies into novel therapeutics due to the wide extent of diseases into inventive solutions to promote drug discovery. By using high-throughput cell piece of writing platform, EdiGene made the industries huge off-the shelf diploid library over a pair of 2800 single clonal knockout (KO) cell lines targeting over a pair of 2,600 genes human cancer cell lines. This acquisition will help to bring the data to the cell lines market and assist to expand the business

In July 2019, Imugene acquired the worldwide license to CF33 from City of Hope Cancer Centre in Los Angeles. It is a chimeric vaccinia poxvirus in the oncolytic virotherapy (OV) field showing more potency than the rest of the OVs in pre-clinical trials conducted to date. Oncolytic virotherapy is leading the field of immunotherapy and the recently heralded leading edge of cancer research. This acquisition will help the company to enhance its portfolio in the market as the oncolytic viruses are attracting the serious attention of big pharma companies

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global cell line development market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

