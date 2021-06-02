Building Automation System  Market  Size 2021 Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts to 2027

Global Building Automation System market report carries out comprehensive study about industry and tells about the market status in the forecast period. The report explains the moves of top market players and brands that range from developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, trending innovation and business policies. The report conducts thorough competitive research to provide better market insights. This market analysis examines various segments which help for the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. An influential Building Automation System market report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market.

Building Automation System Market is estimated to reach USD 73 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Building Automation System Market key players Involved in the study are Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., ABB, Carel Industries S.p.A., Carrier Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc.,

Global Building Automation System Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Technological developments in building automation system, this act as a driver to the market

Increasing in adoption of automated security systems in buildings, this act as a driver to the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled professionals, this act as restraints to the market

High cost of installation, this act as restraints to the market

Global Building Automation System Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Wireless Technologies Zigbee Enocean Z–Wave Wi-Fi Bluetooth Thread Infrared

Wired Technologies Digital Addressable Lighting Interface KNX Lonworks Building Automation and Control Network Modbus



By Offering

Facility Management Systems

Security and Access Control Systems

Fire Protection Systems

Building Energy Management Software

BAS Services

Others

By Application

Residential

Diy Home Automation

Commercial

Office Buildings

Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Airports and Railway Stations

Industrial

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

