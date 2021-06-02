Global Phobic Disorders Treatment Market SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast 2021 to 2026

Global Phobic Disorders Treatment Market, By Type (Zoophobia, Acrophobia, Astraphobia, Brontophobia), Treatment (Beta Blockers, Antidepressants, Benzodiazepines, Others), Population Type (Children, Young, Adults), Gender (Male, Female), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End-Users (Psychiatry Clinics, Hospitals, Phobia Treatment Centres, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028



Phobic disorders treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.30% in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising mental health issues such as anxiety disorders among others and growing geriatric population.

The major players covered in the phobic disorders treatment market are Sanofi, Cambrex Corporation, HIKAL, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Midas Pharma GmbH, Harman Finochem Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Lannett, AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., HEMA PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD., Allergan, LUPIN, Eli Lily and Company, PALAM PHARMA PVT. LTD., Bristol Laboratories Ltd, Lundbeck Australia Pty Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Sandoz AG, Adroit Pharmachem Pvt Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma USA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mallinckrodt among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Phobic Disorders Treatment Market Share Analysis

Phobic disorders treatment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to phobic disorders treatment market.

Introduction of technologically advanced therapies and favourable reimbursement policies also boost up the market growth. Moreover, vigorous research and development efforts and rising healthcare expenditure act as opportunity for the market growth. But, sometimes adverse effect related to the drugs, presence of poor pipeline drugs and patent expiration may hamper the global phobic disorders treatment market.

Phobic disorders are commonly classified as anxiety disorders and have been reported to interfere with daily living situations and activities. The most common types of phobic disorders includes zoophobia, acrophobia, astraphobia among others. People having phobic disorders used to avoid specific situations and objects that triggers anxiety, which makes them suffer from panic attack. Phobic disorders create little inconvenience among affected population. Among the different types of phobic disorders zoophobia is the most common disorder and creates a fear of heights. This has been reported that phobic disorders can affect people at any stage of life, however children and geriatric population are more likely to get affected. Female are more prone to phobic disorders as compared to that of the male. Phobic disorders can be treated by using several kinds of effective medications including antidepressants, beta- blockers and benzodiazepines among others. Due to the presence of multiple health conditions a combination treatment approach is used for treatment of phobic disorders.

As per the publication of NCBI this has been reported that phobic disorders are highly prevalent in females than in males and worldwide its prevalence rate ranges from 7.7% to 12.5%. Moreover the report also suggested that the incidence rate of phobic disorders is as high as 26.9% in people of 20 to 50 years of age. As phobic disorders leads to life time impairment it demands the effective treatment solutions and hence expected to provide market with the lucrative growth.

This phobic disorders treatment market provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Phobic Disorders Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Phobic disorders treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, population type, gender, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the phobic disorders treatment market is segmented into zoophobia, acrophobia, astraphobia, brontophobia.

On the basis of treatment, the phobic disorders treatment market is segmented into beta blockers, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, others. Beta blockers is sub- segmented into acebutolol, atenolol, bisoprolol, metoprolol, nadolol, nebivolol, propranolol. Antidepressants segment is further sub-segmented into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin-noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), noradrenaline and specific serotonergic antidepressants (NASSAs), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs). Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) is further sub-segmented into fluoxetine, citalopram, paroxetine, sertraline. Serotonin-noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) is sub-segmented into duloxetine, venlafaxine. Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) is sub-segmented into amitriptyline, clomipramine, imipramine, lofepramine, nortriptyline. Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) is sub-segmented into tranylcypromine, phenelzine and isocarboxazid. Benzodiazepines is further sub- segmented into phenobarbital, zolpidem, intermezzo, zaleplon, eszopiclone, others.

On the basis of population type, the phobic disorders treatment market is segmented into children, young, adults.

On the basis of gender, the phobic disorders treatment market is segmented into male and female.

On the basis of route of administration, the phobic disorders treatment market is segmented into oral, parenteral, others. Oral segment is sub-segmented into tablets, capsules, others. Parenteral segment is sub- segmented into intravenous, intramuscular, others.

On the basis of end-users, the phobic disorders treatment market is segmented into psychiatry clinics, hospitals, phobia treatment centres, others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the phobic disorders treatment market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, others.

Phobic Disorders Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

Phobic disorders treatment market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, treatment, complications, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the phobic disorders treatment market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

On geographical estimation, North America accounts the largest market share due to rise in anxiety disorder incidence rate and increasing geriatric population. Europe accounts the second largest market share due to increasing awareness of anxiety disorders among the public and increasing collaboration and partnership for development of novel therapies. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the phobic disorders treatment market due to increasing psychological illness and the growing demand of successful therapy.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Phobic disorders treatment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

