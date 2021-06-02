Patient Recliner Market SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast 2021 to 2026

Global Patient Recliner Market, By Type (Patient Room Recliners, Long-Term Care Recliners, Trendelenburg Recliners, Treatment Recliners, Paediatric Recliners, Bariatric Recliners, Cardiac Care Recliners), Weighing Capacity (Less Than 250 Lbs, 250–500 Lbs, More Than 500 Lbs), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Patient Examination Areas, Nursing Homes, Dialysis Centers, Physician’s Office, Home Care Settings, Therapy Centers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028



Patient recliner market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 29.76 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 10.56% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of patient recliner which will further create various opportunities for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape and Patient Recliner Market Share Analysis

Patient recliner market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to patient recliner market.

Global Patient Recliner Market Scope and Market Size

Patient recliner market is segmented on the basis of type, weighing capacity and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the patient recliner market is segmented into patient room recliners, long-term care recliners, trendelenburg recliners, treatment recliners, paediatric recliners, bariatric recliners, and cardiac care recliners.

Patient recliner market has also been segmented based on the end-user into hospitals, clinics, patient examination areas, nursing homes, dialysis centers, physician’s office, home care settings, and therapy centers.

Based on weighing capacity, the patient recliner market is segmented into less than 250 Lbs, 250–500 Lbs, and more than 500 Lbs.

Recliners are the most popular furniture used in hospitals, patient testing areas, rehabilitation centres, and medical offices. Patient recliners play a crucial role in the different medical treatments for their patients undertaken by physicians. Owing to their compact size, these recliners offer comfort and use less space.

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population across the globe, rising availability of the product in variety of sizes and functions including deep recline, adjustable suspension, rising demand for comfort and patient recliners fulfil all these needs along with saving space, increased safety for both patients as well as caregivers, rising levels of disposable income and improving standard of living in both matured as well as emerging markets are some of the major as well as important factors which will likely to augment the growth of the patient recliner market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, rising number of technological advancements and enhanced functionality of modern patient recliners along with increasing healthcare expenditure which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the patient recliner market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Increasing number of aesthetic and functional issues are limiting the widespread adoption of product which will likely to act as a market restraint factor for the growth of the patient recliner in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

This patient recliner market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on patient recliner market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Patient Recliner Market Country Level Analysis

Patient recliner market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, weighing capacity and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the patient recliner market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the patient recliner market due to the prevalence of various manufacturers in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing adoption of products along with rising number of technological advancement in the region.

The country section of the patient recliner market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Patient recliner market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for patient recliner market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the patient recliner market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

