Facial Recognition Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2028

The research and analysis conducted in Facial Recognition Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Facial Recognition industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Facial Recognition Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global facial recognition market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising demand for surveillance systems for enhancing safety and security

Facial recognition is a technology which is used to recognize human face for different purposes. Facial recognition system uses biometrics software to match facial features or information from the recorded database. It is easy to integrate with existing security features. Facial recognition is generally used for security purposes. Facial recognition is also defined as an application based on biometric artificial intelligence that can define an individual uniquely by analyzing patterns based on the facial textures and shape of the individual.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-facial-recognition-market&somesh

Market Drivers:

Government initiatives are expected to contribute in driving the market growth

Increasing demand for surveillance systems to enhance safety and security is increasing the adoption of facial recognition systems

Increasing adoption of facial recognition in consumer electronics are fueling the market growth

Mandatory regulations imposed by government for the adoption of technology is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of accuracy is somewhere hindering the market growth

High implementation cost of facial recognition technology hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Facial Recognition Market

By Technology

2D Facial Recognition

3D Facial Recognition

Facial Analytics

By Component

Hardware Scanners Cameras Handled Devices Integrated Devices

Software

By Applications

Homeland Security

Criminal Investigation

ID Management

Physical Security

Intelligent Signage

Web Application

Business Intelligence

Photo Indexing and Sorting

Others VIP Recognition Automotive and Phone PC Banking Login



By End Users

Government & Transportation

Military & Defense

BFSI

Retail

Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released a Request for Proposal for an Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) to be used by police officers across the country. Facial recognition system will help police to find missing people, unidentified dead bodies and to recognize criminals

In June 2019, Vuzix Blade and NNTC Digital will combine their techniques to assist law enforcement in Dubai. The idea is to fuse intelligent glasses to capture criminals with a facial recognition system. These glasses need no web link; each pair of glasses comes with a portable server. This partnership will help in enhancement of the product and will increase the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis

Global facial recognition market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of facial recognition market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-facial-recognition-market&somesh

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global facial recognition market are NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Aware, Inc., Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, NVISO SA., Daon, StereoVision Imaging, Inc., Techno Brain., Neurotechnology, Innovatrics, id3 Technologies, IDEMIA, Animetrics, Crunchbase Inc., Aurora Computer Services Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., FaceFirst

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Facial Recognition market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Facial Recognition market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Facial Recognition market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Facial Recognition market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-facial-recognition-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]