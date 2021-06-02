Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth Forecast to 2028

The research and analysis conducted in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global enterprise content management (ECM) services market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced productivity of physicians, nurses and other healthcare-associated staff due to the utilization of these services.

Enterprise content management (ECM) services are characterized as those specialized services designed to integrate enterprise content management in any organization. These services are provided to various organizations and facilities so that they can reap the benefits of enterprise content management which basically deals with the creation, storage, archiving, distribution and management of unstructured content for analysis and utilization to ensure that the quality of services and products are extremely high. The content of an enterprise can relate to anything ranging from documents, images, reports and even e-mails.

Market Drivers

Increasing volume of content being generated due to the prevalence of digitalization trends across a wide-variety of healthcare facilities is expected to boost the market growth

Requirement of better health care delivery resulting in higher demands for high quality of content management solutions also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Requirement for implementing better regulations to reduce the risk in content management; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing focus of various organizations to protect data confidentiality and reduce data loss; will also propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding providing content to a third-party management organization amid rising incidences of data theft; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Complications arising in the chances of mergers and acquisitions of organizations can also restrict the market growth

Availability of a number of functional data silos will impede the growth of the market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services Market

By Service

Implementation

Training & Education

Support & Maintenance

By Type

Professional

Managed

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Business Function

Accounts & Finance

Human Resources

Supply Chain Management

Operations

Marketing

By End-Users

Healthcare

Life Sciences

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Hyland Software, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of OneContent operations of AllScripts, this acquisition includes all of the assets associated with OneContent including associates as well as customers. This acquisition will improve the existing portfolio of Hyland Software, Inc. in relation to healthcare industry helping provide customers a better range of solutions and services to manage their content

In March 2018, Commvault announced that they had entered into a strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for the delivery of Commvault’s healthcare offerings. This agreement is a reseller deal involving utilization of HPE’s global distribution network and wide-scale availability of HPE infrastructure

Competitive Analysis:

Global enterprise content management (ECM) services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of enterprise content management (ECM) services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global enterprise content management (ECM) services market are SquareOne Holding Company; Streamline Health Solutions, LLC; Tech Mahindra Limited; Open Text Corporation; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited; Hyland Software, Inc.; Everteam; Alfresco Software, Inc.; Fabasoft; IBM Corporation; Laserfiche; M-Files Inc.; Microsoft; Newgen Software Technologies Limited; Oracle; Xerox Corporation; Capgemini; Datamatics Global Services Limited; Commvault; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Acquia Inc. among others.

Research Methodology: Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Major Highlights of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services market.

