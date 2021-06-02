Endpoint Detection and Response Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 to 2028

The research and analysis conducted in Endpoint Detection And Response Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Endpoint Detection And Response industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Endpoint Detection And Response Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global endpoint detection and response market is set to witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rapid surge in the need for continuous monitoring, analyze and record all the activities and events on the endpoints have augmented the overall market growth.

Endpoint detection and response is a particular tool that is primarily focused on detecting and investigating suspicious activities coupled with other issues on endpoints or hosts. It is also referred as advanced threat protection (ATP). This tool helps in the monitoring of endpoint and network events and recording the information in a central database. Further, it also helps in the suitable detection, analysis and investigation. The major problems that are solved by the endpoint detection and response process include lack of post breach threat detection and lack of deep visibility & analysis capability.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-endpoint-detection-response-market&somesh

Market Drivers:

Growing need for mitigating various IT security risks is driving the market growth

Surging instances of enterprise endpoint targeted attacks is enhancing the growth of the market

An upsurge in enterprise mobility trends across the multiple organizations is a factor driving the market growth

Shifting consumer adoption of several cloud platforms owing to various security breaches will promulgate the overall market growth

Market Restraints:

High R&D investments and innovation costs is hindering the market growth

Lack of awareness pertaining to the external and internal threats is hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market

By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Enforcement Point

Workstations

Mobile Devices

Servers

Point of Sale Terminals

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Managed

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Symantec acquired Appthority which offers comprehensive mobile application security analysis. This acquisition will strengthen the company’s ability to secure operating systems and modern endpoints. In addition, it will provide the critical ability to different customers for analyzing various mobile applications for both unsafe and malicious capabilities

In November 2016, Cisco started their joint venture with The Inspur Group. This joint venture strengthened the abilities of The Inspur Group to build complete cloud data centres and further enriched their data center portfolio. In addition, for Cisco, it proved to be a major move for their long term, sustainable development strategy in China. This partnership will provide independent, high-end products and solutions along with highly secure and trustworthy information infrastructures

Competitive Analysis

Global end point detection and response market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational computing platform market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-endpoint-detection-response-market&somesh

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global endpoint detection and response market are Symantec Corporation, Tripwire Inc., Digital Guardian, Carbon Black Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Open Text Corporation, FireEye, Inc., RSA Security LLC, Intel Corporation, CrowdStrike, Cybereason Inc., Cylance Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Cynet, Ebryx LLC, Cyphort Inc., Tanium Inc., Countertrack Inc., ICSA Labs among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Endpoint Detection And Response market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Endpoint Detection And Response market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Endpoint Detection And Response market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Endpoint Detection And Response market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-endpoint-detection-response-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]