Encoder Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2028

The encoder market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 3,048.23 million by 2027. Growing demand for the automated devices, equipment and others is one of the prominent factors that drive the growth of the encoder market.

Industry is offering new products for the improvement of the machine performance which is driving the encoder market growth. Increasing demand for compact size and advanced interface in encoder is augmenting the encoder market growth. Such new technological advancement is augmenting the encoder market growth. For instance, in August, 2020, FRABA B.V. Company introduced new encoder for the market with advanced interface. A new RTU communications interface based encoders is introduced for small to mid-sized control systems. Through this, the company has enhanced their product offering for the market.

Market players have to meet the regulatory standards of each country in which they are selling their products which is limiting the encoder market growth. New product development is for a functional safety application and is creating opportunity for the encoder market to meet the new standards of the safety regulations. Few challenges are difficult to overcome while some market players are investing strongly to resolve the challenges which might help to overcome the technical issues in the encoder market.

This encoder market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the encoder market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Encoder Market Scope and Market Size

The encoder market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, output, size, design and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the encoder market has been segmented into linear and rotary. In 2020, rotary encoders are majorly adopted by the industrial, automotive, aerospace and other applications owing to continuous rotational movement which drives the segment growth.

On the basis of product type, the encoder market has been segmented into contacting and non-contacting. In 2020, encoders itself are sensor which majorly performs by sensing the position as well as most of the rotary encoders are not able to form owing to speed and rotation due to which non-contacting encoders are dominating the encoder market growth.

On the basis of output, the encoder market has been segmented into analog and digital. In 2020, the digital encoders are offering improved visibility and more accuracy for the motion control which is driving the segment growth.

On the basis of design, the encoder market has been segmented into solid shaft encoders and hollow shaft encoders. In 2020, the hollow shaft encoders segment is dominating the encoder market as they offers enhanced load capacity and mounting flexibility for the encoder market.

On the basis of size, the encoder market has been segmented into less than 30 mm, 31 mm – 70 mm, 71 mm – 100 mm and more than 100 mm. In 2020, the 31 mm – 70 mm sized encoders are dominating the encoder market as they offers accuracy, reliability and enhanced performance for the machines.

On the basis of end-user, the encoder market has been segmented into industrial, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, food and beverage, printing, consumer electronics, textile, medical and others. In 2020, the industrial segment is dominating the encoder market owing to major adoption in the automation products as well as rising initiative for the industry 4.0 implementation.

Global Encoder Market Country Level Analysis

Global encoder market is analysed and market size information is provided country, type, product type, output, size, design and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the encoder market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America.

The U.S. has been accounted for the largest market share in the North America region for the rotary encoders segment as the growing adoption of robots creates major demand for advanced encoder designs. Germany has been accounted for the largest market share in the Europe region for rotary encoders segment owing to the demand from the automotive industry which is growing at significant rate. However, China has been accounted for the largest market share in Asia-Pacific for the solution for rotary encoder segment due to the growing industrial automation and requirement for the compact sized devices to adopt advanced technology.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand for Small Sized Encoder amongst the Industries

Encoder market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in encoder and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the encoder market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Encoder Market Share Analysis

The encoder market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global encoder market.

The major players covered in the encoder market report are Rockwell Automation, Inc., Dynapar (a subsidiary of Fortive), OMRON Corporation, Baumer, ifm electronic gmbh, Sensata Technologies, Inc., FAULHABER MICROMO, LLC, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, YUEQING YUMO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Hengstler GmbH (a subsidiary of Fortive), POSIC SA, Micronor LLC (a subsidiary of Photon Control Inc.), Wachendorff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Renishaw plc, HEIDENHAIN, Celera Motion (a subsidiary of Novanta Inc.), maxon motor ag, HONTKO CO., LTD., FRABA B.V., Pepperl+Fuchs SE and SIKO GmbH among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of encoder market.

For instance,

In June, 2020, Celera Motion (a subsidiary of Novanta Inc.) has launched new mini ultra-range encoders based in inductive technology. It is used for precise measurements of angle or angular speed even in harsh environments. New highly compact and ultra-light as well as highly stable encoders helped the company to generate more revenue.

In February, 2020, Baumer company introduced new multi-unit axle encoder BPIV2 encoder product for the railway industry with one sensor and four encoders. It is introduced for safe and quick installation and also provides precise wheel speed information. Through this, the company has increased their product offering and sale for the market.

New product development, expansion and other strategies enhance the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for encoder.

Major Highlights of Encoder market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Encoder market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Encoder market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Encoder market.

