Smart Electric Meter Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2028
Summary
The research and analysis conducted in Smart Electric Meter Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Smart Electric Meter industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Smart Electric Meter Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this world class Smart Electric Meter Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Smart Electric Meter Market report.
Global smart electric meter market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 13.10 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased focus on adoption of renewable energy as well as rapid increase in electric networks established in various regions.
Market Definition: Global Smart Electric Meter Market
Smart electric meter are electronic devices that are used for monitoring and logging the consumption of electricity, providing these records to the energy supplier on a daily basis for better management of electricity billing and consumption. These meters also provide better visualization of the readings to the energy consumer for their understanding and billing process.
Market Drivers:
- Rapid demand for smart metering solutions amid growing prevalence of government policies for the development of smart cities and infrastructure; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Growing levels of investments undertaken for the development of smart cities and smart grids in various regions globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Growing focus on reducing the costs of energy consumption is also expected to boost the growth of the market
- Better focus on accurate and transparent billing systems improving the revenues generated by the energy providers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- High levels of investments required for the integration and manufacturing of these meters is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Smart cities and smart grids are at a very niche stage, which is restricting the overall adoption of these meters
- Concerns regarding the negative health impact of these meters due to their wireless signals; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Smart Electric Meter Market
By Phase
- Single Phase
- Three Phase
By Communication Technology Type
- Power Line Communication
- Radio Frequency
- Cellular
By End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Government
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2018, Itron Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Silver Spring Networks, Inc. This acquisition will help Itron Inc. increase the levels at which it can deliver specialised solutions and offerings for smart cities along with Industrial IoT applications. This will improve the growth opportunities of Itron helping them provide specialised modern IoT solutions
- In January 2017, Itron Inc. announced that they had entered into a partnership with wasion group for the development of meters integrated with Itron’s “OpenWay Riva System”. This will help Itron have a greater penetration of their “OpenWay Riva System” metering solutions in the market, providing customers with greater range
Competitive Analysis
Global smart electric meter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart electric meter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart electric meter market are Landis+Gyr; Itron Inc.; Elster GmbH; Aclara Technologies LLC; Iskraemeco d.d.; Microchip Technology Inc.; wasion group; Schneider Electric; Siemens; LINYANG Energy; Genus; Networked Energy Services; Holley Technology UK Ltd.; OSAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; Sensus; ABB; Trilliant Holdings Inc.; Kamstrup and E.ON UK plc. among others.
The Smart Electric Meter market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Smart Electric Meter market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Smart Electric Meter market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Smart Electric Meter market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Smart Electric Meter. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Smart Electric Meter market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Smart Electric Meter market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Smart Electric Meter market by offline distribution channel
- Global Smart Electric Meter market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Smart Electric Meter market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Smart Electric Meter market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Smart Electric Meter market in Americas
- Licensed Smart Electric Meter market in EMEA
- Licensed Smart Electric Meter market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
