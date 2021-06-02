Power Transistor Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2028
Summary
The research and analysis conducted in Power Transistor Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Power Transistor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Power Transistor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this world class Power Transistor Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Power Transistor Market report.
Global power transistor market is set to witness steady CAGR of 3.55% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing power efficiency of electronic products and smaller sizer of transistor are the factor for the growth of this market.
Market Definition: Global Power Transistor Market
Transistor is semiconductor device used in generating and controlling electrical signals and has all the properties of the switch. Field effect transistor, heterojunction bipolar transistor, and bipolar junction transistor are some of the common type of the power transistor. They are usually made of semiconductor material like silicon and are mostly found in circuit board. They are widely used in industries such as communication, automotive, consumer electronics and others. Rising prevalence for power efficient electronic product is fuelling the growth of this market.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for power efficient electronic products is driving market
- Advancement in power transistor will also propel market
- Rising implementation of Internet of Things is also acting as factor for the growth
- Increasing awareness about the durable nature of the power transistor is driving the market
Market Restraints:
- Decreasing demand for notebook will also restrict the market growth
- Less aftermarket sales and poor load- bearing capacity is also contributing as a factor restraining the growth.
Segmentation: Global Power Transistor Market
By Type
- Bipolar Junction Transistor
- Field Effect Transistor
- Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Consumer Electronics
- Communication and Technology
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
By Product
- Low-voltage FETs
- IGBT modules
- RF and Microwave Power
- High-Voltage FET Power
- IGBT Power
By Application
- Electronic Products
- Automobile Entertainment Equipment
- Other
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2019, Efficient Power Conversion announced the launch of their EPC2052 which is a 100 V GaN transistor. It has the ability to work efficiently at high frequency and is way smaller than the closest silicon MOSFET. The EPC2052 has power transistor capable of 74A and can achieve 96% Efficiency at 1 MHz and 97% efficiency at 500 kHz.
- In February 2018, Ampleon announced the launch of their 600 W BLF0910H9LS600 LDMOS power amplifier transistor which is a RF energy transistor. It is specially designed to increase efficiency, gain and power and can be used for industrial heating continuous wave (CW) RF energy applications. With VDS of 50 V in a 915 MHz CW class AB application it has the ability to increase the amplifier efficiency.
Competitive Analysis
Global power transistor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of power transistor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global power transistor market are Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Diodes Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Diodes Incorporated, Linear Systems, RFHIC Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Microchip Technology Inc., Richards Metal Products Inc., RF Parts Company., Inchange Semiconductor Company Limited, Electronics Industry Public Company Limited, RFMW, LTD, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and others.
The Power Transistor market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Power Transistor market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Power Transistor market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Power Transistor market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Power Transistor. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
