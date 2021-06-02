Mobile BI Market Outlook | Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2028
Summary
The research and analysis conducted in Mobile BI Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Mobile BI industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Mobile BI Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this world class Mobile BI Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Mobile BI Market report.
Global mobile BI market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.80% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to rise in importance of mobile enterprise application platform and growing popularity of representational state transfer application programming interfaces.
Market Definition: Global Mobile BI Market
Mobile business intelligence (BI) is the capacity to access BI-related information on mobile devices, such as KPIs, company metrics and dashboards. The mobile BI idea dates back to the early 1990s when mobile phones usage started to spread. Mobile BI’s early proponents instantly understood the ability of mobile phones to simplify the distribution to mobile or remote employees of business-critical information. It wasn’t until the arrival of the smartphone, however, that mobile BI started generating extensive attention.
Market Drivers:
- Surging demand for decentralized data, diversity and speed, is also leading to high penetration in the sector
- Technologies are being highly adopted as analytical software supports into the business process, drives the market growth
- Satisfied customer, augmented competitive advantage enhanced ROI and workforce productivity, is driving the mobile BI market growth
- Increasing bring your own device (BYOD) trend, is fueling the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of sustainable data governance process, hinders the market growth
- Privacy and data security concerns, are expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Maintaining uninterrupted network connectivity, hinders the market growth
Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Software
- Services
- Professional Services
- System Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
- Consulting Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
By Business Function
- Information Technology
- Finance
- Sales
- Marketing
- Operations
- Human Resources
By Application
- Fraud and Security Management
- Sales and Marketing Management
- Reductive Asset Maintenance
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Customer Engagement and Analysis
- Supply Chain Management and Procurement
- Operations Management
- Others
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
By Deployment
- On Cloud
- On-Premise
By Industry Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- IT and Telecommunications
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Government and Defense
- Energy and Utilities
- Transportation and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, DVT has introduced a series of Power BI dashboards and templates for Pastel accounting. This will be available for sale directly to Pastel users. Power BI is a data visualization instrument that links to dozens of data sources to pull background and smart information in near real time. This launch will help the clients to analyze the performance of their business.
- In May 2019, Microsoft launched Power BI Embedded enhancements and PowerApps updates. Power BI and PowerApps, respectively the company’s no-code business analytics facility and web app development platform, are in streak for next month’s upgrades. Microsoft has also disclosed that it is expanding its Power Platform co-selling program to include Power BI, PowerApps and Flow.
Competitive Analysis
Global mobile BI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile BI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mobile BI market are Microsoft, Oracle, MicroStrategy Incorporated., SAS Institute Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Information Builders, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech International AB, Domo, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Phocas Ltd, AtScale, Inc., Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., Kyvos Insights., InetSoft Technology Corp., Ducen IT, Datameer, BellaDati, Sisense Inc., Exago Incorporated among others.
The Mobile BI market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Mobile BI market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Mobile BI market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Mobile BI market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Mobile BI. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)
