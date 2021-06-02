Skilled Nursing Services Market SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast 2021 to 2026

This Global Skilled Nursing Services Market analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The data and the information regarding the industry are taken from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals which is then checked and validated by the market experts. Global Skilled Nursing Services Market report has been structured with transparent research studies which makes it of supreme quality. By exactly understanding customer requirement, one or more methods are used to construct this finest market research report. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020 – 2027 for the market.

Market Analysis: Global Skilled Nursing Services Market

Global skilled nursing services market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness of the benefits associated with the adoption of skilled nursing services in providing better quality of health care.

Competitive Analysis:

Global skilled nursing services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of skilled nursing services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global skilled nursing services market are Strategic Healthcare Programs, L.L.C.; SABER HEALTHCARE GROUP; Golden LivingCenters; Genesis HealthCare; Sunrise Senior Living; Life Care Centers of America Corporate; Atria Senior Living, Inc.; Brookdale Senior Living Solutions; EXTENDICARE; Amedisys; HCR ManorCare; Benchmark Senior Living; AdventHealth; Northern Regional Hospital; Lake Regional Health System; Shannon Medical Center; American Senior Communities; Norman Regional Health System among others.

Market Definition: Global Skilled Nursing Services Market

Skilled nursing services are the services provided by highly trained professional nurses to patients in relation to wound dressings, monitoring the status of patients’ disease, rehabilitation, feeding, bathing, hygiene maintenance and other significant services. These services are provided by a professional service provider having a high volume of workforce of skilled nurses. These services are provided to healthcare facilities, hospitals, clinics or even for home care.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population globally is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing volume of population suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increased volume of patients suffering from a variety of chronic diseases which has been related to cause a rise of Alzheimer’s is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Large levels of costs associated with these services is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of preference and acceptance rate for these services is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Skilled Nursing Services Market

By Type of Connectivity

Connected to Hospital

Connected to Assisted Living Community

Connected to Both

Freestanding

By Application

Man

Woman

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Strategic Healthcare Programs, L.L.C. announced that they had enhanced their offerings with the introduction of “SHP for Skilled Nursing” software solution. SHP’s expertise in providing specialized solution for home, hospice and hospital facilities have been combined to provide high quality services for skilled nursing facilities. The software enables greater management capabilities and improvement of services

In November 2017, SABER HEALTHCARE GROUP announced that they had implemented their first telemedicine program developed in partnership with TeleCare Partners Group. This program will be deployed throughout their skilled nursing facilities helping patients attain physician care during all times from the comforts of their bed

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global skilled nursing services market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

