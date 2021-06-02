Micellar Water Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Byphasse, Hanajirushi, Caudalie

Get an extensive Global Micellar Water Market analysis of the dominant vendors, their latest products and services, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

The Micellar Water Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Bioderma Laboratories (France), L'Oreal (France), DHC (Japan), Byphasse (Spain), Carslan (China), Hanajirushi (Japan), Mandom Bifesta (Japan), Avene (United States), Kao Corporation (Japan), Alovivi (Japan), Curel (Japan), Marie Dalgar (China), FANCL Corporation (Japan), Dermaclear (South Korea) , Caudalie(France), Oriflame (Switzerland).

Definition:

Micellar Water is made up of cleansing oil molecules suspended in soft water. It is made using purified water, moisturizers like glycerin, and mild surfactants, which are compounds used for cleansing. The micelles draw impurities out from the pores of the skin due to this it has become a favorite multipurpose skincare product. It widely used to remove dirt, oil, and makeup from the face. According to a survey, in 2017 United States female consumers aged between 12 to 17 had spent around USD 1.1 billion on skincare products.



Breakdown by segments, the market is categorized as: by Type (Cleanser, Makeup Remover, Cleansing Cream, Others), Application (Male, Female), Form (Liquid, Gel), Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Offline Retailers)

Market Trends:

Demand For Pocket Size Micellar Water Product As They Are Portable And Convenient



Market Drivers:

Rising Use Of Makeup By Women On Daily Basis

Need For Skin Hydration Products



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand For Micellar Water As They Are Suitable For All Skin Types

Rising Use Of Makeup Remover With No Alcohol Contents



Players profiled in the report: Bioderma Laboratories (France), L’Oreal (France), DHC (Japan), Byphasse (Spain), Carslan (China), Hanajirushi (Japan), Mandom Bifesta (Japan), Avene (United States), Kao Corporation (Japan), Alovivi (Japan), Curel (Japan), Marie Dalgar (China), FANCL Corporation (Japan), Dermaclear (South Korea) , Caudalie(France), Oriflame (Switzerland)

Regional Analysis for Micellar Water Market includes: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa

The Global Micellar Water Market study covers on-going status, % share, upcoming growth patterns, development cycle, SWOT analysis, sales channels & distributions to anticipate trending scenarios for years to come. It aims to recommend analysis of the market by trend analysis, segment breakdown, and players contribution in Micellar Water market upliftment. The market is sized by 5 major regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further broken down by 18+ jurisdiction or countries like China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, India, group of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries etc.

Major Highlights from the Global Micellar Water Market factored in the Analysis

Micellar Water Market Measures & Parameters Addressed in Study: The report highlights Micellar Water market features such segment revenue, weighted average selling price by region, capacity utilization rate, production & production value, % gross margin by company, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking of finished product in Micellar Water Industry, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and % CAGR.

Major Strategic Micellar Water Market Developments: Activities such as Research & Development (R&D) by phase, on-going and completed Merger & Acquisition (M&A) [deal value, purpose, effective year], Joint ventures (JVs), Technological tie-ups, Suppliers partnerships & collaborations, agreements, new launches etc taken by Micellar Water Industry players during projected timeframe of study.

What unique qualitative insight is included in Micellar Water Market research study?

The Global Micellar Water Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. To gain a deep dive analysis; qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics {drivers, restraints & opportunities}, PESTLE, 5-Forces, Feasibility study, BCG matrix (% Share vs % Growth), SWOT by players, Heat Map analysis etc have been provided to better correlate key players product offering in the market.

Extracts from Table of Contents :

1. Micellar Water Market Overview

– Market Snapshot

– Definition

– Product Classification

2. Micellar Water Market Dynamics

– Drivers, Trends, Restraints……

– Market Factors Analysis

3. New Entrants and Entry-barriers

4. Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

– Manufacturing Process Analysis

– Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

5. Global Micellar Water Market Competition by Manufacturers

6. Micellar Water Market Value [USD], Capacity, Supply (Production), Consumption, Price, Export-Import (EXIM), by Region (2016-2020)

7. Micellar Water Revenue (Value), Production, Sales Volume, by Region (2021-2026)

8. Micellar Water Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

– Market Share Analysis by Manufacturers (2020)

– Manufacturers Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT etc)

– Connected Distributors/Traders

– Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players

To review full table of contents, click here @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/34868-global-micellar-water-market

