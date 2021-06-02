Body Control Module Market: In-depth Analysis by Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth Application and Forecast to 2027

Body Control Module market report comprises of data that can be pretty indispensable when it is about dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a latest emergent. The report studies and evaluates market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are applicable for the businesses. Global Body Control Module market research report consists of the systematic and comprehensive market research study that provides the facts and figures in the field of marketing. Some of the major players operating global Body Control Module market are Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; Aptiv; Lear Corporation; DENSO CORPORATION; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Renesas Electronics Corporation; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Visteon; STMicroelectronics; Infineon Technologies AG; CALSONIC KANSEI CORPORATION; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; ROHM CO., LTD.; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; New Japan Radio Co.,Ltd.; DIAMOND ELECTRIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.; Embitel.; Maxim Integrated; among others.

Global body control module market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for electric & hybrid vehicles and rising popularity of driver assist featured are the factor for the market growth

Competitive Analysis of the Body Control Module Industry

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Body Control Module Industry

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for advanced safety, comfort and convenience features among population will drive the market growth

Growth in automotive industry will also accelerate the growth of this market in the forecast period

Strict government norms and regulation is another factor accelerating the market growth

Rising investment in the production of BCM will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising complexity associated with the BCM will hamper the market growth

Low replacement rate of BCM in vehicles is another factor restricting the growth of the market

Rising cost pressure on manufacturer due to increasing number of BCM also acts as a market restraint

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Functionality

High End BCM External Lighting Internal Lighting Windshield Wiper Central Locking System Climate Control System Seat Adjustment Remote Keyless Entry Power Windows Immobilizer

Low End BCM External Lighting Internal Lighting Windshield Wiper Seat Adjustment



By MCU Bit Size

8 Bit

16 Bit

32 Bit

By Communication Protocol

CAN

LIN

Flexray

By Component

Software

Hardware

By Power Distribution Components

Relays

Fuses

By Vehicles

Light Duty Vehicle

Heavy Duty Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

By Application

Interior Power Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Active Steering Anti-Lock Braking System GPS Navigation Technology

Exterior Sunroof Control Units Fog Lamp Control Tailgate Open Control Central Locking System Wiper Control



Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

