Digital Map Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2020-2028

Digital Map Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis.

Global digital map market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 34.41 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.The growing need of 3D platform and advancement in digital map technology are major reason for the growth of this industry.

Digital map is an electronic or cartography is specially designed to represent particular road and geographical locations. It collects data through virtual image. It is more accurate than a printed map, and is scalable. These maps can also be used to calculate distance between different places.

Market Drivers:

Rapid use of smart phones and increasing internet users has driven the market for digital maps.

Increasing prevalence of intelligent PDAS in smart devices is driving market growth.

Rising demand of digital maps from various verticals is another important factor driving the market growth

Increase in smartphone penetration with variant operating systems

Market Restraints:

Increasing adoption of free crowdsourcing digital maps hampers the market growth.

Strict government regulations and norms also restrict the industry expansion.

Segmentation: Global Digital Map Market

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Usage

Indoor Applications Airports Malls Departmental Stores

Outdoor Applications Automotive Navigation Mobile & The Internet Public Sector Agencies Enterprises



By Functionality

Computerized

Scientific

GPS navigation

By Solution

Tracking and Telematics

Catchment Analysis

Risk Assessment and Disaster Management

Route Optimization and Planning

Geo-Analytics and Visualization

By Service

Consulting and Advisory

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Vertical

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Logistics, Travel, and Transportation

Government and Defense

Automotive

Retail and Real Estate

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Indigo Ag, Inc. U.S. based aims at harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet recently announced its acquisition with TellusLabs, a leader in satellite technology and artificial intelligence. This will benefit Indigo Ag. Inc. in advancing its product portfolio, expanding its boundaries, able to serve better with transparency, expand the scope of agricultural intelligence platform and being in advancement in technology.

In July 2017, Digital Map Products, Inc. major player in in geospatial mapping technology and intelligence announced its acquisition with DMTI Spatial, Canada based market leader in location intelligence and data quality. This acquisition will benefit Digital Map products Inc. in building geospatial mapping technology network, strengthen its blue-chip client base, strengthening its products and widen its geographical boundaries.

Competitive Analysis: Global Digital Map Market

Global digital map market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital map market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Digital Map Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global digital map market are Esri, Google, TomTom International BV, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe, Digital Map Products, Inc., HERE, CE Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft, Apple Inc., Zenrin USA, Inc, MapSherpa, AND, Nearmap, INRIX, MapQuest, OpenStreetMap , Living Map, AutoNavi, MiTAC Holdings Corp and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Digital Map market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Digital Map market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Digital Map market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Digital Map market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

