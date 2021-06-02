Data Discovery Software Market Research Report , Major Players Include-, Oracle, Salesforce, IBM Watson, Information Builders

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Data Discovery Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Data Discovery Software data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Data Discovery Software Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Data Discovery Software Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Data Discovery Software market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Data Discovery Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Oracle, Salesforce, IBM Watson, Information Builders, SAS, SAP Analytics, Sisense, Tableau Desktop, Tibco Spotfire, Bold BI, TARGIT, MPOWR, Alteryx Connect, Domo, GoodData Corp., Informatica, Microsoft Power BI, MicroStrategy Ltd., OpenText, Qlik Sense, Klipfolio, Incorta Data Analytics, Dundas BI, Broadcom Market Segment by Product Type: Web-Based and Cloud

On-Premise Market Segment by Application:

SMEs

Large Organization

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Data Discovery Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Data Discovery Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Data Discovery Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Data Discovery Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Data Discovery Software market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Data Discovery Software

1.1 Data Discovery Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Data Discovery Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Data Discovery Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Data Discovery Software Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Data Discovery Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Data Discovery Software Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Data Discovery Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Data Discovery Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Data Discovery Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Data Discovery Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Data Discovery Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Data Discovery Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Data Discovery Software Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Data Discovery Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Data Discovery Software Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Data Discovery Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Data Discovery Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Web-Based and Cloud

2.5 On-Premise 3 Data Discovery Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Data Discovery Software Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Data Discovery Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Data Discovery Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 SMEs

3.5 Large Organization 4 Data Discovery Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Data Discovery Software Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Data Discovery Software as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Data Discovery Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Data Discovery Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Data Discovery Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Data Discovery Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Oracle

5.1.1 Oracle Profile

5.1.2 Oracle Main Business

5.1.3 Oracle Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Oracle Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.2 Salesforce

5.2.1 Salesforce Profile

5.2.2 Salesforce Main Business

5.2.3 Salesforce Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Salesforce Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Salesforce Recent Developments

5.3 IBM Watson

5.3.1 IBM Watson Profile

5.3.2 IBM Watson Main Business

5.3.3 IBM Watson Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IBM Watson Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Information Builders Recent Developments

5.4 Information Builders

5.4.1 Information Builders Profile

5.4.2 Information Builders Main Business

5.4.3 Information Builders Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Information Builders Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Information Builders Recent Developments

5.5 SAS

5.5.1 SAS Profile

5.5.2 SAS Main Business

5.5.3 SAS Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 SAS Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 SAS Recent Developments

5.6 SAP Analytics

5.6.1 SAP Analytics Profile

5.6.2 SAP Analytics Main Business

5.6.3 SAP Analytics Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 SAP Analytics Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 SAP Analytics Recent Developments

5.7 Sisense

5.7.1 Sisense Profile

5.7.2 Sisense Main Business

5.7.3 Sisense Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Sisense Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Sisense Recent Developments

5.8 Tableau Desktop

5.8.1 Tableau Desktop Profile

5.8.2 Tableau Desktop Main Business

5.8.3 Tableau Desktop Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Tableau Desktop Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Tableau Desktop Recent Developments

5.9 Tibco Spotfire

5.9.1 Tibco Spotfire Profile

5.9.2 Tibco Spotfire Main Business

5.9.3 Tibco Spotfire Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Tibco Spotfire Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Tibco Spotfire Recent Developments

5.10 Bold BI

5.10.1 Bold BI Profile

5.10.2 Bold BI Main Business

5.10.3 Bold BI Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Bold BI Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Bold BI Recent Developments

5.11 TARGIT

5.11.1 TARGIT Profile

5.11.2 TARGIT Main Business

5.11.3 TARGIT Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 TARGIT Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 TARGIT Recent Developments

5.12 MPOWR

5.12.1 MPOWR Profile

5.12.2 MPOWR Main Business

5.12.3 MPOWR Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 MPOWR Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 MPOWR Recent Developments

5.13 Alteryx Connect

5.13.1 Alteryx Connect Profile

5.13.2 Alteryx Connect Main Business

5.13.3 Alteryx Connect Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Alteryx Connect Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Alteryx Connect Recent Developments

5.14 Domo

5.14.1 Domo Profile

5.14.2 Domo Main Business

5.14.3 Domo Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Domo Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Domo Recent Developments

5.15 GoodData Corp.

5.15.1 GoodData Corp. Profile

5.15.2 GoodData Corp. Main Business

5.15.3 GoodData Corp. Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 GoodData Corp. Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 GoodData Corp. Recent Developments

5.16 Informatica

5.16.1 Informatica Profile

5.16.2 Informatica Main Business

5.16.3 Informatica Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Informatica Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Informatica Recent Developments

5.17 Microsoft Power BI

5.17.1 Microsoft Power BI Profile

5.17.2 Microsoft Power BI Main Business

5.17.3 Microsoft Power BI Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Microsoft Power BI Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Microsoft Power BI Recent Developments

5.18 MicroStrategy Ltd.

5.18.1 MicroStrategy Ltd. Profile

5.18.2 MicroStrategy Ltd. Main Business

5.18.3 MicroStrategy Ltd. Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 MicroStrategy Ltd. Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 MicroStrategy Ltd. Recent Developments

5.19 OpenText

5.19.1 OpenText Profile

5.19.2 OpenText Main Business

5.19.3 OpenText Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 OpenText Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 OpenText Recent Developments

5.20 Qlik Sense

5.20.1 Qlik Sense Profile

5.20.2 Qlik Sense Main Business

5.20.3 Qlik Sense Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Qlik Sense Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Qlik Sense Recent Developments

5.21 Klipfolio

5.21.1 Klipfolio Profile

5.21.2 Klipfolio Main Business

5.21.3 Klipfolio Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Klipfolio Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Klipfolio Recent Developments

5.22 Incorta Data Analytics

5.22.1 Incorta Data Analytics Profile

5.22.2 Incorta Data Analytics Main Business

5.22.3 Incorta Data Analytics Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Incorta Data Analytics Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Incorta Data Analytics Recent Developments

5.23 Dundas BI

5.23.1 Dundas BI Profile

5.23.2 Dundas BI Main Business

5.23.3 Dundas BI Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Dundas BI Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Dundas BI Recent Developments

5.24 Broadcom

5.24.1 Broadcom Profile

5.24.2 Broadcom Main Business

5.24.3 Broadcom Data Discovery Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Broadcom Data Discovery Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Broadcom Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Data Discovery Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Data Discovery Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Data Discovery Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Data Discovery Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Data Discovery Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Data Discovery Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Data Discovery Software Industry Trends

11.2 Data Discovery Software Market Drivers

11.3 Data Discovery Software Market Challenges

11.4 Data Discovery Software Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

