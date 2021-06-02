Aircraft Engine & Parts Market 2021 Global Market Analysis, Demand, Key Players, Future Growth by 2027| Honeywell (U.S.), GE (U.S.), Optex (Japan)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Aircraft Engine & Parts market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aircraft Engine & Parts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aircraft Engine & Parts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aircraft Engine & Parts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aircraft Engine & Parts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Research Report: General Electric, Rolls-Royce Holdings, United Technologies Corporation, Textron, Safran SA, Honeywell International, CFM International, International Aero Engines, Engine Alliance, MTU Aero Engines

Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Segmentation by Product: Propeller, Landing Gear, Control System, Other

Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Segmentation by Application: Military, Civil

The Aircraft Engine & Parts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aircraft Engine & Parts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aircraft Engine & Parts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aircraft Engine & Parts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aircraft Engine & Parts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aircraft Engine & Parts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aircraft Engine & Parts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aircraft Engine & Parts market?

Table od Content

1 Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Overview

1.1 Aircraft Engine & Parts Product Overview

1.2 Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Propeller

1.2.2 Landing Gear

1.2.3 Control System

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Aircraft Engine & Parts Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Aircraft Engine & Parts Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aircraft Engine & Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Aircraft Engine & Parts as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aircraft Engine & Parts Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Aircraft Engine & Parts Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Aircraft Engine & Parts Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts by Application

4.1 Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Military

4.1.2 Civil

4.2 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Aircraft Engine & Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Aircraft Engine & Parts by Country

5.1 North America Aircraft Engine & Parts Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Aircraft Engine & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Aircraft Engine & Parts by Country

6.1 Europe Aircraft Engine & Parts Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Aircraft Engine & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Engine & Parts by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Engine & Parts Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Engine & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Aircraft Engine & Parts by Country

8.1 Latin America Aircraft Engine & Parts Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Aircraft Engine & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine & Parts by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine & Parts Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aircraft Engine & Parts Business

10.1 General Electric

10.1.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.1.2 General Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 General Electric Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 General Electric Aircraft Engine & Parts Products Offered

10.1.5 General Electric Recent Development

10.2 Rolls-Royce Holdings

10.2.1 Rolls-Royce Holdings Corporation Information

10.2.2 Rolls-Royce Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Rolls-Royce Holdings Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 General Electric Aircraft Engine & Parts Products Offered

10.2.5 Rolls-Royce Holdings Recent Development

10.3 United Technologies Corporation

10.3.1 United Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 United Technologies Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 United Technologies Corporation Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 United Technologies Corporation Aircraft Engine & Parts Products Offered

10.3.5 United Technologies Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Textron

10.4.1 Textron Corporation Information

10.4.2 Textron Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Textron Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Textron Aircraft Engine & Parts Products Offered

10.4.5 Textron Recent Development

10.5 Safran SA

10.5.1 Safran SA Corporation Information

10.5.2 Safran SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Safran SA Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Safran SA Aircraft Engine & Parts Products Offered

10.5.5 Safran SA Recent Development

10.6 Honeywell International

10.6.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

10.6.2 Honeywell International Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Honeywell International Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Honeywell International Aircraft Engine & Parts Products Offered

10.6.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

10.7 CFM International

10.7.1 CFM International Corporation Information

10.7.2 CFM International Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CFM International Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CFM International Aircraft Engine & Parts Products Offered

10.7.5 CFM International Recent Development

10.8 International Aero Engines

10.8.1 International Aero Engines Corporation Information

10.8.2 International Aero Engines Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 International Aero Engines Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 International Aero Engines Aircraft Engine & Parts Products Offered

10.8.5 International Aero Engines Recent Development

10.9 Engine Alliance

10.9.1 Engine Alliance Corporation Information

10.9.2 Engine Alliance Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Engine Alliance Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Engine Alliance Aircraft Engine & Parts Products Offered

10.9.5 Engine Alliance Recent Development

10.10 MTU Aero Engines

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Aircraft Engine & Parts Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 MTU Aero Engines Aircraft Engine & Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 MTU Aero Engines Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Aircraft Engine & Parts Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Aircraft Engine & Parts Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Aircraft Engine & Parts Distributors

12.3 Aircraft Engine & Parts Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

