Nut Milk Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025| Califia Farms ,China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

Latest released the research study on Global Nut Milk Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Nut Milk Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Nut Milk. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Califia Farms (United States),China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (Hong Kong),WhiteWave Foods (United States),Earth’s Own Food Company (Canada),Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company (Australia),The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (United States),The Bridge Bio (Italy),Pacific Foods (United States),Hiland Dairy Foods (United States),Freedom Foods (Australia)

Definition:

A nut is a fruit composed of an inedible hard shell and a seed, which is generally edible. Nut milk is a plant milk manufactured from nuts such as almonds, pecans, pistachios, walnuts, and Brazil nuts with a creamy texture and nutty flavor. It can be enjoyed on all kinds of diets, from keto to vegan. It has a number of health and weight benefits. It comes in sweetened, unsweetened, vanilla and chocolate flavors and it is usually fortified with micronutrients.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Nut Milk Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

The rapid rise in the demand for plant-based milk. Increasing awareness about the benefits of the plant-based milk leads into rising demand for nut milk. People are becoming more health-conscious and preferring for a vegan diet. Nut milk is a good alternative for dairy products.

Market Drivers:

Health benefits of nut milk are the driving factor for the nut milk market. Nuts are highly nutritious that contain proteins, fats, carbohydrates, fibers, vitamin E, minerals etc. They are also called antioxidant powerhouses. Research shows that the antioxidants in walnuts and almonds can protect the delicate fats in human cells from being damaged by oxidation.

Opportunities:

The growing acceptance of dairy alternatives among vegan consumers will help for nut milk market expansion. There is a rise in the cases of lactose intolerance leads in to demand plant-based milk. The people suffering from lactose intolerance and hypercholesterolemia have a good option of plant-based milk.

Challenges:

Less awareness in developing countries is a challenge for the nut milk market. The people in developing countries still prefer dairy products.

The Global Nut Milk Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Almond Milk, Cashew Milk, Soy milk, Rice milk, Coconut milk, Hemp milk, Hazelnut Milk, Other), Application (Beverages, Frozen Desserts, Personal Care, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Store, Others)

Market Insights:

On 10th January 2019, Califia Farms, best known for its innovative plant-based beverages in distinctive curvy bottles, has announced the launch of a new line of Oatmilks.

Merger Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

