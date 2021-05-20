Aerospace Engineering Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Saab Group,WS Atkins Plc ,Bombardier

Latest released the research study on Global Aerospace Engineering Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Aerospace Engineering Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Aerospace Engineering. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Saab Group [Sweden],WS Atkins Plc [United Kingdom],Bombardier, Inc [Canada],Lockheed Martin [United States],Elbit Systems Ltd [Israel],Leonardo DRS [United States],Safran System Aerostructures [France],Sonaca Group [Belgium],Strata Manufacturing PJSC [United Arab Emirates],UTC Aerospace Systems [United States],General Dynamics Corporation [United States]

Definition:

Aerospace engineering deals with the development and maintenance of aircraft and spacecraft. Various engineering disciplines such as aerodynamics, propulsion, structural analysis, and manufacturing together make up to aerospace engineering. Growing technical advancement fueled by innovations is driving the very market. Developed nations have seen phenomenal growth in the industry as the United States and France together account for over 50 % of share in the market. The recent push in defense activities in emerging countries owing to rise in military budgets offers a lucrative opportunity for service providers to flourish in the market.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Aerospace Engineering Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Introduction of Lightweight Aircraft Components

Use of Advance Materials

Incorporation of 3D Printing Technology

Market Drivers:

Increasing Air Traffic Owing to Influx in Air Passenger

Increasing Demand for Quality Improvement in Aerospace Vehicles

Opportunities:

Product Up-gradation and Technological Innovation

GDP growth in Emerging Economies

Adopting Smart Automation and Block-chain Technologies

Challenges:

Cylindrical Nature of Sale in the Industry

Proper Management of Supply Chain

Cyber Threat Owing to Increased Digitization

The Global Aerospace Engineering Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Aircraft Manufacturing, Satellite Broadcasting Services, Missile & UAV Manufacturing, Maintenance and Repair Services, Training Services, Research & Development, Others)

Market Insights:

Key players and research institutes are focusing on developing hybrid-electric aircraft. Of late, in November 2018, University of Illinois aerospace engineers are testing a more sustainable alternative to fossil fuels to power airplanes.

Merger Acquisition:

May 2018: Boeing acquired KLX to expand its presence in supply chain management in a deal worth $4.25 billion. “The resulting boost in supply chain capability will allow us to better serve our customers while profitably and purposefully growing our business,” Deal says.

July 2018: Cyient acquired Belgium-based AnSem in a deal worth $17 million. â€œThis acquisition will help the company acquire analog design capabilities, strength European presence.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Get More Information:

