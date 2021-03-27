Your Network of Praise (YNOP) deploys the New Life Africa Satellite Network

Your Network of Praise (YNOP) has revealed its intention of deploying the New Life Africa Satellite Network (NLASN) in the next two months. This network will be the unveiling format for entertaining programs and music with broadcasters from a host of countries. Additionally, the programs will be aired in both English and Swahili language.

The network will air its programs through a direct-to-home satellite that covers about 50 countries in Africa, online devices, and mobile apps. Moreover, programming will also be available for local FM radio stations in Africa for free. YNOP Network General Manager Roger Lonnquist explained that they are operating all over the continent, spreading the gospel of Christ and Bible teachings to millions of people in Africa. He added that their plan is to air high-quality programming, to spread it to many platforms to ensure that many people can receive the gospel of Christ.

The desire to start NLASN emerged when YNOP began New Life Radio 96.7FM, a station in northern Tanzania, and garnered high viewership to inspire the development of a new channel. Lonnquist stated that many people had been saved or accepted the gospel of salvation in the first few months that New Life Radio was airing its programs with the support of Tanzania.

The station went to the extent of developing a church to take care of the converts. The chief of the station explained that they had more work to do to help the converts through sole searching and praying for direction. These events resulted in collaboration with Uhai Media to run Radio Uhai 94.1FM in Tabora, Tanzania, and eventually develop NLASN.

At the beginning of this year, NLASN brought in Joseph Kebbie, a Liberian Christian who was broadcasting in Ghana, to serve as the Africa Director for this network. Kebbie articulated that he accepted this job from his desire to witness the continent transfigured through Jesus Christ and via media networks. Jr added that he has prayed for the utilization of this new technology to promote the kingdom of God and expressed his excitement over the new job.

Broadcasting in English and Swahili will open doors for more translators to be absorbed into NLASN to translate the word to different languages that Africans understand. Kebbie added that his joy is to work alongside other gospel ministers to spread the word throughout Africa. YNOP hopes to transform the lives of people through its network and to give hope to those who feel low. Hopefully, technology can serve their aspirations to transform Africa.