North East receives £367,000 from the space innovation program

The government has funded an innovative project involving the Country Durham manufacturer and Northumbria University to help carry out innovative space technologies. Last year December, the government had announced that it would use National Space Innovation to invest about £8 million into 21projects based in the United Kingdom.

Isocom Ltd has received funds worth £367,000 to help carry out its project in Peterlee and Northumbria University, where CubeSats mini-satellites will be developed. The satellites will move around the globe and transmit signals that are 100 faster than the present ones.

The organizations’ projects aim to develop a commercially available laser-based satellite communication system in the world. They also aim to make products for telecom providers such as SpaceX, Google, and Facebook to facilitate the delivery of Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Another aim is to monitor remote areas in the globe and their surroundings.

The project will also help the government enhance the UK’s shares of the global space market to approximately 10% by the next decade. Dr. Eamon Scullion, a physicist at Northumbria University who works in mathematics, physics, and electrical engineering, will be in charge of the project. Dr. Scullion stated that the project is all about making a new system that can emit laser beams between CubeSat satellites placed at a distance of about 1000km.

Isocom is the leader in making, manufacturing, and carrying out tests on high-quality parts for space, aerospace, and defence industries. It makes objects capable of withstanding vibration, high temperatures, shock, and radiation in specific environments. European Space Agency’s PROBA-3 satellite mission and the Rosalind Franklin Rover mission have been among those that prefer using Isocom’s space products. Their launches have hit success and have spread considerably after getting deals with other famous space sectors like CERN.

In 2018, Isocom relocated its basements to Peterlee, where it had invested £750,000 in developing a new office manager. The company had also advanced its manufacturing centres to grow its product lines. Isocom employs 18 working staff; however, it decided to recruit designing engineers and product operatives to help run its activities.

Through the North East Satellite Applications Centre of Excellence, Business Durham has offered its outstanding support to Isocom, and it is seven years down the line since the support started. Durham has made partnerships with 277 businesses and universities, as well as providing aid to companies. Isocom now works with renowned world-leading space organizations.