Details of one of the youngest people to visit space, including her battle with bone cancer

There is a high possibility of a young lady becoming among the youngest people to ever fly to space. The launching vehicle of this private trip will be a SpaceX rocket. The lift-off will be a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and will take place towards the end of the year. The lady goes by the name Hayley Arceneaux, and she is 29 years old only. It is also important to note that while she was s child, she had bone cancer and fortunately survived. She works at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis as a physician assistant. If things go as planned, she will onboard together with billionaire Jared Isaacman.

The communication channel for the invite was St. Jude, where Arceneaux once sought cancer treatment. It is almost two decades ago since she got the treatment when she was ten years old back in 2002. According to her, the request was unexpected. She added that no sooner had they asked her if she would like to go to space than she responded yes and asked them to jolt her name down.

During her treatment, her doctors had to replace some bone parts with metal rods. Therefore, in addition to being the youngest, Arceneaux will also be the first to go to space as far as people with prosthetic body parts are concerned. She will be the first case since only astronauts had had an opportunity to visit space before. Unfortunately, people living with disabilities are no privileged to be NASA’s astronauts, as having a disability stops them from meeting the requirements.

Therefore, her departure for space will make history, no doubt. It will also mean that even special people forming the diverse populations have opportunities of traveling to space. NASA has a high affiliation to the government, and based on the existing rules, sending disabled people to space is illegal. However, SpaceX is private and is not be obligated to follow such rules.

The commander of the Inspiration4 flight is Isaacman, who, besides being a billionaire, is also a pilot. He is also the founder of Shift4Payments, which is a renowned payment processing company. If things go as planned, the launch will take place this fall, according to SpaceX. The rocket can only accommodate four passengers. One seat goes to Isaacman for apparent reasons.

Out of the remaining three, Arceneaux has already secured one. The other two passengers remain a mystery up to date. Nevertheless, ways of selecting them have already been laid down. While one of the passengers will be the winner of a Shift4Shop’s entrepreneur competition, the other one will be one of the St. Jude fundraising contributors.